Adventist Health Simi Valley and Moorpark Community College Have Entered Into an Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership
Adventist Health Simi Valley is going directly into the community to provide care outside the walls of the hospital.
Ventura, CA, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Monday, April 11, Moorpark Community College highlighted their Adventist Health Simi Valley’s partnership by inviting community leaders to a special event where they announced their collaboration. More than 100 people attended the event where they shared Adventist Health's contribution to the following programs: Raiders Central, Career Development in Healthcare Pathways, the Student Health Center expansion, and additions to Sports Medicine and athletics program at Moorpark Community College.
Those in attendance included Moorpark Chamber, Adventist Health, Moorpark College Administration, High School Administration teams (Royal, Simi, etc.), Adventist Health Simi Valley Foundation Board members, Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce, Moorpark City Council, Simi Valley Rotaries, and the Simi Valley Unified School District Superintendent.
Adventist Health Simi Valley signed a multi-year agreement with Moorpark College, the Moorpark College Foundation, and the Ventura County Community College District. The partnership will take Moorpark Community College’s stellar reputation in education and combine it with the healthcare expertise of Adventist Health Simi Valley, benefiting the local community college students. The partnership will span across four key areas, providing additional funding and healthcare expertise to further enhance the offerings already provided to students on campus. The four components of the partnership are:
· Raider Central - Basic Needs Center
· Career Development - Healthcare Pathways
· Access to Healthcare Services Onsite
· Athletic Program & Sports Medicine
“This collaboration will enhance the health of not only students, but their families and friends,” said Jennifer Swenson, CEO of Adventist Health Simi Valley. “Dedicating resources that focus on career opportunities, health and well-being, food insecurities, mental health, training and sports medicine will significantly benefit Moorpark College and our broader communities.”
Adventist Health Simi Valley’s support includes providing additional scholarships for healthcare related careers, expanding clinical rotations for Moorpark Community College students, overseeing the health clinic so students have access to the latest healthcare services and providing a full-time athletic trainer in conjunction with Moorpark Community College’s sports programs.
The collaboration is a continued effort of Adventist Health Simi Valley to invest in the community by becoming an extended resource for many programs. Long-standing investments with school districts that include funding for empathy programs to reduce bullying, grants for football championship games and an annual DUI immersive experience where students are involved in a real-time DUI role play. These are just a few examples of how Adventist Health Simi Valley invests in our schools.
Moorpark College President Dr. Julius Sokenu shared that “the partnership between Moorpark College and Adventist Health will be the basis of a new direction in education, one that will support our students, colleagues, and community. As we look to the future, the opportunity to combine healthcare resources with innovative educational platforms will enable Moorpark College faculty and staff to positively influence current and future generations of students as they progress along their educational pathways toward a successful career.”
“This is another example of how Adventist Health Simi Valley continues to invest into the community! In this partnership we get to demonstrate how a community college and healthcare provider can work together to bring economic prosperity and health to students, faculty, families and the business community,” said Cory Ferrier, Business Development Executive, Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Adventist Health Simi Valley is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 34,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness, and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.
Contact
Alicia Gonzalez
818-800-3113
https://www.adventisthealth.org/
