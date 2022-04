Exclusive Packages for the Running of the Bulls 2022

Seattle, WA, April 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Iberian Traveler's Sanfermín Tours offers another exciting celebration at one of the world's most popular summer festivals. The Fiesta de San Fermín and the Feria del Toro and the running of the bulls, dates from the 14th century. It was first introduced to the world in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises" (Fiesta) and continues to drawn thousands of visitors from around the world. The fiesta begins at noon on July 6 with the opening ceremony, the firing of the rockets and ends at midnight on the 14th with the traditional candlelight ceremony, which also marks the beginning of the countdown to Sanfermines 2023.Deluxe Program includes:5 July - Private transfer from Pamplona's airport or train station to your hotel6 July - Breakfast at the hotel6 July - Special Celebration Lunch of traditional Navarran cuisine7 July - VIP Balcony reservations for the first encierro with breakfast following the running of the bulls7 July - Guided City Tour - Join the Procession of San Fermín as it moves through the old city8 July - VIP Balcony reservations for the first encierro with breakfast following the running of the bulls8 July - Check out of the hotel to continue your adventure in Spain, Portugal or the south of France.