The Yoga Expo PDX to Bring Health & Happiness to Portland on 4/23/22

N. America's largest indoor health & wellness festival is coming to Portland for the first time on April 23, 2022 at the Oregon Convention Center. The Yoga Expo PDX offers a full day of 70+ yoga, meditation, health & wellness classes and workshops, a vibrant vendor marketplace with clothing, accessories, organic beauty products, mini facials, massage demos, and exciting prize drawings, and the opportunity to come together in community for a day of movement, nourishment, and connection.