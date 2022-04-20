The Yoga Expo PDX to Bring Health & Happiness to Portland on 4/23/22
N. America's largest indoor health & wellness festival is coming to Portland for the first time on April 23, 2022 at the Oregon Convention Center. The Yoga Expo PDX offers a full day of 70+ yoga, meditation, health & wellness classes and workshops, a vibrant vendor marketplace with clothing, accessories, organic beauty products, mini facials, massage demos, and exciting prize drawings, and the opportunity to come together in community for a day of movement, nourishment, and connection.
Portland, OR, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Yoga Expo PDX is collaborating with Portland-area yoga and fitness studios and instructors to bring a day of health, well-being, and community to downtown Portland at the first ever Yoga Expo PDX on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Oregon Convention Center.
The Yoga Expo PDX is an all-day event that will include yoga and meditation, health and fitness workshops, music, food and beverage samples, mini facials and massage demos, and other wellness activities. The festival will feature local yoga studios and vendors focused on healthy living. All ages, skill levels, and abilities are welcome to enjoy this day of wellness! Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat.
Guests can pre-purchase tickets for $35/all-access pass or $50/2 all-access passes with in and out privileges before Saturday, April 23 at 9am, or purchase tickets at the door. Children ages 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
For a full schedule, vendor info, and more information about The Yoga Expo PDX or to purchase tickets, visit YogaExpoPDX.com.
The Yoga Expo PDX is an all-day event that will include yoga and meditation, health and fitness workshops, music, food and beverage samples, mini facials and massage demos, and other wellness activities. The festival will feature local yoga studios and vendors focused on healthy living. All ages, skill levels, and abilities are welcome to enjoy this day of wellness! Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat.
Guests can pre-purchase tickets for $35/all-access pass or $50/2 all-access passes with in and out privileges before Saturday, April 23 at 9am, or purchase tickets at the door. Children ages 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
For a full schedule, vendor info, and more information about The Yoga Expo PDX or to purchase tickets, visit YogaExpoPDX.com.
Contact
The Yoga ExpoContact
Ivy Kwong
503-436-5660
YogaExpoPDX.com
Ivy Kwong
503-436-5660
YogaExpoPDX.com
Multimedia
The Yoga Expo Portland 2022
The Yoga Expo PDX is N. America's largest indoor health and wellness festival! It will take place on Saturday, April 23 2022 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, OR.
Categories