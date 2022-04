The Yoga Expo PDX to Bring Health & Happiness to Portland on 4/23/22

Portland, OR, April 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The Yoga Expo PDX is collaborating with Portland-area yoga and fitness studios and instructors to bring a day of health, well-being, and community to downtown Portland at the first ever Yoga Expo PDX on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Oregon Convention Center.The Yoga Expo PDX is an all-day event that will include yoga and meditation, health and fitness workshops, music, food and beverage samples, mini facials and massage demos, and other wellness activities. The festival will feature local yoga studios and vendors focused on healthy living. All ages, skill levels, and abilities are welcome to enjoy this day of wellness! Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat.Guests can pre-purchase tickets for $35/all-access pass or $50/2 all-access passes with in and out privileges before Saturday, April 23 at 9am, or purchase tickets at the door. Children ages 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.For a full schedule, vendor info, and more information about The Yoga Expo PDX or to purchase tickets, visit YogaExpoPDX.com.