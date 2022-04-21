Multimillionaire CEO Eun Um Celebrates Her 17th Anniversary at AMSTAT Consulting
Palo Alto, CA, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Eun Um, a self-made multimillionaire and president and CEO of AMSTAT Consulting, explained how she managed the company for 17 years. She said, "Execution is the secret."
After graduating from Stanford and Columbia Universities, Dr. Um designed and managed clinical trials at Harvard Medical School. She ultimately built AMSTAT Consulting, a statistical consulting company. AMSTAT Consulting celebrates its 17th anniversary as a leading trendsetter in the statistical consulting world.
The company is seeking to capitalize on this solid background in the coming years. AMSTAT Consulting is currently focusing on its client base.
AMSTAT Consulting's many new services have been developed and announced in recent years. Its services have achieved immense popularity.
Dr. Um said, "AMSTAT Consulting will be remembered for its contributions to the statistical consulting sector." Without a doubt, AMSTAT Consulting is among the most promising firms in Silicon Valley.
About AMSTAT Consulting
AMSTAT Consulting provides statistical consulting. Its principals have doctorates in statistics from Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, and MIT.
https://www.amstatisticalconsulting.com/
About Dr. Eun Um
Dr. Um has a doctorate from Columbia University and master's degrees from Stanford and Columbia Universities. She serves on the EPA Human Studies Review Board, a federal advisory committee. In addition, her professional experience includes designing and managing clinical trials at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Um has published numerous books and papers and is known for her contributions to a wide range of statistical analyses.
