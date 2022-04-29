Vacatia Adds to Management Team - Joe Cantrell Joins VSA Division
Mill Valley, CA, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced that Joe Cantrell, a highly experienced vacation ownership executive, has joined the company as senior vice president of regional operations, leading its VSA division.
“We are thrilled to welcome to Joe to our team,” said Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO and co-founder. “He has an extensive track record of success that will enable him to continue VSA’s legacy of superior customer service, while creating new opportunities for timeshare owners, guests and team members.”
Cantrell comes to Vacatia from King’s Creek Resorts in Williamsburg, Va., where he was executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operations officer since 2011, having joined the company in 2003. “This is an exciting time for the VSA team, and I’m honored to lead it into a very bright future with the additional resources now available as part of Vacatia,” he said. “I’m confident the VSA division will become a key ingredient in Vacatia’s overall success.”
VSA Resorts’ properties include Ocean Key Resort, Atrium Resort and Ocean Sands Resort, all located in Virginia Beach. VSA also manages wholly owned condominium associations in the area. They employ nearly 100 people and have an owner base of more than 18,000. The company was purchased by Vacatia in January of 2022.
Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to 4,750 units in eight states. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts to thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’s rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
