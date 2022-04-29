D&M West Expo Shows US Manufacturing Embracing Emerging Technologies
Orange County, CA, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With Smart Manufacturing Expected to Reach $590 Billion by 2028, Cloud Computing & Digital Transformation are Key Enablers for Manufacturers and Industry 4.0.
IronOrbit, ICT powerhouse and Gartner recognized Managed DaaS provider, concluded its participation at the Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West expo, which took place from April 12-14 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. As the country’s leading advanced design and manufacturing tradeshow, the event showcased examples of “Industry 4.0” emerging technologies such as cloud computing, digital collaboration, and IT enablement.
With exponential growth anticipated over the coming decade, adopting emerging cloud and smart technologies is critical to sustained success. Foundational technologies such as cloud computing enable computational power, visibility, scale, and speed. Moving your IT to the cloud allows for fully digital transformation strategies, which are integral to “Industry 4.0.” Cloud computing will thrust manufacturing firms into the next revolution with automation and smart manufacturing tools. Attendees expressed high interest in leveraging digital transformation. They recognize the need to modernize infrastructure to handle ongoing and complex challenges such as shoring up supply chain instability, analyzing vast amounts of data, and adopting smart factory initiatives.
“The D&M expo provided an opportunity for companies to connect on a one-to-one level,” says IronOrbit’s VP of Technology, Andre Beukes. “It reminds us of how we learn and draw inspiration from each other. Manufacturers want to transform digitally but don’t know how to get there. These conversations help companies better understand their starting positions and where they need to go. Our presence is important as we educate and guide, helping our clients to be more agile and efficient in reaching their targets faster. Moving to the cloud is a fundamental step for benefiting from Industry 4.0 and achieving their potential.”
Today, designers must have the ability to work remotely and collaborate. The company's GPU-Accelerated INFINITY Workspaces have already made a positive impact on the industry, allowing geographically dispersed architects, designers and engineers to collaborate on complex projects. New smart technologies give manufacturers tremendous advantages, such as cloud-enabled access to real-time data, analytics, and insights. Companies are empowered to make smarter and faster decisions that streamline operations. These two things ultimately reduce costs and maximize revenue. Adopting “Industry 4.0” can be a long process, but it’s worth it.
IronOrbit is at the forefront of proclaiming the power of cloud computing by exhibiting at the upcoming Digital Built Week Americas (DBEI), Smart Manufacturing Experience, and Autodesk University. Previous exhibitions include the 2022 National Council of Structural Engineers Associations (NCSEA) and the New York Build Expo.
IronOrbit, a specialized cloud service leader, focuses on planning, deploying, and fueling digital transformations across multiple industries. The company innovates, develops, and produces comprehensive technology solutions addressing modern businesses’ biggest IT-related challenges. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
IronOrbit, ICT powerhouse and Gartner recognized Managed DaaS provider, concluded its participation at the Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West expo, which took place from April 12-14 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. As the country’s leading advanced design and manufacturing tradeshow, the event showcased examples of “Industry 4.0” emerging technologies such as cloud computing, digital collaboration, and IT enablement.
With exponential growth anticipated over the coming decade, adopting emerging cloud and smart technologies is critical to sustained success. Foundational technologies such as cloud computing enable computational power, visibility, scale, and speed. Moving your IT to the cloud allows for fully digital transformation strategies, which are integral to “Industry 4.0.” Cloud computing will thrust manufacturing firms into the next revolution with automation and smart manufacturing tools. Attendees expressed high interest in leveraging digital transformation. They recognize the need to modernize infrastructure to handle ongoing and complex challenges such as shoring up supply chain instability, analyzing vast amounts of data, and adopting smart factory initiatives.
“The D&M expo provided an opportunity for companies to connect on a one-to-one level,” says IronOrbit’s VP of Technology, Andre Beukes. “It reminds us of how we learn and draw inspiration from each other. Manufacturers want to transform digitally but don’t know how to get there. These conversations help companies better understand their starting positions and where they need to go. Our presence is important as we educate and guide, helping our clients to be more agile and efficient in reaching their targets faster. Moving to the cloud is a fundamental step for benefiting from Industry 4.0 and achieving their potential.”
Today, designers must have the ability to work remotely and collaborate. The company's GPU-Accelerated INFINITY Workspaces have already made a positive impact on the industry, allowing geographically dispersed architects, designers and engineers to collaborate on complex projects. New smart technologies give manufacturers tremendous advantages, such as cloud-enabled access to real-time data, analytics, and insights. Companies are empowered to make smarter and faster decisions that streamline operations. These two things ultimately reduce costs and maximize revenue. Adopting “Industry 4.0” can be a long process, but it’s worth it.
IronOrbit is at the forefront of proclaiming the power of cloud computing by exhibiting at the upcoming Digital Built Week Americas (DBEI), Smart Manufacturing Experience, and Autodesk University. Previous exhibitions include the 2022 National Council of Structural Engineers Associations (NCSEA) and the New York Build Expo.
IronOrbit, a specialized cloud service leader, focuses on planning, deploying, and fueling digital transformations across multiple industries. The company innovates, develops, and produces comprehensive technology solutions addressing modern businesses’ biggest IT-related challenges. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1 949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Kamron Naderkhani
1 949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Categories