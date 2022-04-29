Will a Constitutional Conservative Emerge Victorious in South Jersey's Upcoming Republican Primary?
Vineland, NJ, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With a little over a month to go until the primary election (scheduled for June 7) in NJ’s Congressional District 2, and mail-in ballots ready to be received soon, voters will decide if they will be represented by a Constitutional Conservative. Incumbent Jeff Van Drew is facing two direct challenges from John Barker and Sean Pignatelli.
"Jeff Van Drew was elected to represent conservative values and he hasn't done that at all. I'm running as the only true Constitutional Conservative," said Cumberland County Resident Sean Pignatelli who is challenging Van Drew in the Republican primary.
Pignatelli says Van Drew's voting record (which can be found here: https://clerk.house.gov/members/V000133) reveals that during the 116th Congress, Van Drew voted a total of 122 times in agreeance with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (the U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district and a member of Democratic Socialists of America).
Pignatelli says, "I believe Van Drew has failed in being a true ally to Veterans, agriculture workers, law enforcement and the Second Amendment. These four pillars are staple marks of all strong conservatives. A lot is riding on this primary."
Italian Magazine “Primo” recently endorsed Pignatelli and Daily Director, Gianni Beraldo, of Varesse Press (a large Italian Media Company) says, “Italian Politicians have continued to phone me asking for more information on the matter of Mr. Pignatelli and his campaign.”
"Sean Pignatelli is the true Constitutional Conservative in this election, and he's got my vote," said Peter Fury, owner of Pete's Carpentry, of Buena Vista.
“I would be surprised to see Pignatelli win. But he is the best man for the job and that would be the best thing for our District,” said Bob Hughes, a small business owner, of Cumberland County.
The way things are shaping up, June 7 looks like to be one for the record books for south Jersey.
"Jeff Van Drew was elected to represent conservative values and he hasn't done that at all. I'm running as the only true Constitutional Conservative," said Cumberland County Resident Sean Pignatelli who is challenging Van Drew in the Republican primary.
Pignatelli says Van Drew's voting record (which can be found here: https://clerk.house.gov/members/V000133) reveals that during the 116th Congress, Van Drew voted a total of 122 times in agreeance with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (the U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district and a member of Democratic Socialists of America).
Pignatelli says, "I believe Van Drew has failed in being a true ally to Veterans, agriculture workers, law enforcement and the Second Amendment. These four pillars are staple marks of all strong conservatives. A lot is riding on this primary."
Italian Magazine “Primo” recently endorsed Pignatelli and Daily Director, Gianni Beraldo, of Varesse Press (a large Italian Media Company) says, “Italian Politicians have continued to phone me asking for more information on the matter of Mr. Pignatelli and his campaign.”
"Sean Pignatelli is the true Constitutional Conservative in this election, and he's got my vote," said Peter Fury, owner of Pete's Carpentry, of Buena Vista.
“I would be surprised to see Pignatelli win. But he is the best man for the job and that would be the best thing for our District,” said Bob Hughes, a small business owner, of Cumberland County.
The way things are shaping up, June 7 looks like to be one for the record books for south Jersey.
Contact
Jonathan HarveyContact
856-432-2202
pignatelliforcongress.com
856-432-2202
pignatelliforcongress.com
Categories