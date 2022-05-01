Prone Cushion - Comfort, Reimagined - The Comfort Device Built from the Ground Up, Dedicated to Supporting Lying Down, to be Launched on May 3, 2022
Los Angeles, CA, May 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Comfort Space Co. is excited to announce that they will be launching their first ergonomic comfort device, Prone Cushion, on Kickstarter. Prone Cushion is the comfort device built from the ground up, dedicated to supporting lying down.
“We have so many dedicated devices for each posture—for sitting, we have chairs; for sleeping, we have beds and pillows; for walking, we have shoes. What about prone posture, a.k.a. lying-down?” questions Yune Joo, the co-creator of Prone Cushion. “We lie down as much as we sit or sleep and yet there is just no dedicated device that helps. Moreover, not only the pandemic that has been around for more than 2 years but also the general trend of work-from-home, virtual reality, metaverse, etc. has dramatically increased our time of lying down.”
Quoting Dr. Anrei Beloveshkin, a research scientist in the health and wellness industries, he continues; “In fact, lying down is a naturally therapeutic posture that ‘promotes the most complete muscle relaxation, stress-relief, and slower heartbeat’, while ‘it causes under eight times less pressure than when we’re sitting.’ We lie down a lot on a daily basis, however, just like sitting without a chair or sleeping without a bed, unsupported lying down gets uncomfortable and creates strains on shoulders and pressure on elbows.”
“We saw so many potentials in lie-down posture and to maximize its benefit, created Prone Cushion designed from the ground up to support lying down comfortably,” says the team.
Prone Cushion is a cushion that goes under an upper body when lying prone. “In creating the Prone Cushion, ergonomics has been the number 1 priority,” says Jin Kim, the co-creator of Prone Cushion. It gives holistic support for an upper body, as low as where pelvic bones are located to as high as the neck. Prone Cushion was modeled after the human body—unlike just a wedge block, Prone Cushion is shaped to perfectly fit the human body, with dedicated ergonomic curves that support each part of the upper body: pelvis, shoulders, neck, stomach, and spine. “Its every curve and contour follows the natural shape of the physique—providing an accurate and satisfying fit, offering long-lasting comfort at the most therapeutic posture,” says him.
In addition to the shapes and curves, Prone Cushion features multi-layered memory foam, made out of different softness grades, with holes punctured for enhanced airflow. Its charcoal-infused foams help fight against germs and pathogens that tend to build up on foam products.
“It took nearly 3 years to develop Prone Cushion,” says Xi Huang, the inventor of Prone Cushion. “Making a device that fits and supports entire upper bodies of different shapes and sizes was challenging even for our 3d product designers who’ve created several approved medical and ergonomic products.”
Prone Cushion is not only effective in physical comfort but also in mental wellness recalling that “lying down is a naturally therapeutic posture that ‘promotes the most complete muscle relaxation, stress-relief, and slower heartbeat” if properly supported.” Using Prone Cushion can help correct posture, while also increasing the focus and boosting the productivity on what’s being done.
It is covered with two layers of fabric: inner anti-bacterial white mesh and outer suede-texture fabric that gives soft touches to the skin. Both covers are detachable and machine washable. It comes in three different colors: Sand Beige, Midnight Blue, and Luxury Edition with brown color and vegan leather piping.
Prone Cushion is minimalistic-designed to naturally fit into indoor environments and adds convenience with its lightweight and detachable and washable parts. Prone Cushion’s convenient usability added to its ergonomics and comfort makes it easy to blend into our everyday lifestyle, reflecting the company’s motto, “comfort is a basic human right.”
Team Prone Cushion Official. hopes to develop lying down—which has been excluded from work life—into a widely adopted posture, making it not just limited to resting or chilling, but to more variety.
“If it is a posture that we already do every day, and is the most natural and therapeutic posture, why not adopt and take advantage of it? We will naturally feel fewer strains and fatigue, feeling light and refreshed every day,” says the team. The future in which lie-down posture is widely accepted, and having dedicated devices seems compelling. That’s how the chair, bed, and all the common devices today had been invented.
Prone Cushion will go live on Kickstarter.com on May 3rd, 2022. For more information and to take advantage of discounted prices during crowdfunding, please visit their website at: https://pronecushion.com/
About Prone Cushion and Comfort Space Co.
With its motto “comfort is a basic human right,” Comfort Space Co. is a startup that strives to solve daily body pain in noble methods with new devices that haven't been invented. After 3 years of intense research and product development, it is launching the first product, Prone Cushion which helps and supports lying-down—the unsupported posture despite being common. With Prone Cushion, the team seeks to help people take the maximum advantage of lie-down posture and have pain-free days.
“We have so many dedicated devices for each posture—for sitting, we have chairs; for sleeping, we have beds and pillows; for walking, we have shoes. What about prone posture, a.k.a. lying-down?” questions Yune Joo, the co-creator of Prone Cushion. “We lie down as much as we sit or sleep and yet there is just no dedicated device that helps. Moreover, not only the pandemic that has been around for more than 2 years but also the general trend of work-from-home, virtual reality, metaverse, etc. has dramatically increased our time of lying down.”
Quoting Dr. Anrei Beloveshkin, a research scientist in the health and wellness industries, he continues; “In fact, lying down is a naturally therapeutic posture that ‘promotes the most complete muscle relaxation, stress-relief, and slower heartbeat’, while ‘it causes under eight times less pressure than when we’re sitting.’ We lie down a lot on a daily basis, however, just like sitting without a chair or sleeping without a bed, unsupported lying down gets uncomfortable and creates strains on shoulders and pressure on elbows.”
“We saw so many potentials in lie-down posture and to maximize its benefit, created Prone Cushion designed from the ground up to support lying down comfortably,” says the team.
Prone Cushion is a cushion that goes under an upper body when lying prone. “In creating the Prone Cushion, ergonomics has been the number 1 priority,” says Jin Kim, the co-creator of Prone Cushion. It gives holistic support for an upper body, as low as where pelvic bones are located to as high as the neck. Prone Cushion was modeled after the human body—unlike just a wedge block, Prone Cushion is shaped to perfectly fit the human body, with dedicated ergonomic curves that support each part of the upper body: pelvis, shoulders, neck, stomach, and spine. “Its every curve and contour follows the natural shape of the physique—providing an accurate and satisfying fit, offering long-lasting comfort at the most therapeutic posture,” says him.
In addition to the shapes and curves, Prone Cushion features multi-layered memory foam, made out of different softness grades, with holes punctured for enhanced airflow. Its charcoal-infused foams help fight against germs and pathogens that tend to build up on foam products.
“It took nearly 3 years to develop Prone Cushion,” says Xi Huang, the inventor of Prone Cushion. “Making a device that fits and supports entire upper bodies of different shapes and sizes was challenging even for our 3d product designers who’ve created several approved medical and ergonomic products.”
Prone Cushion is not only effective in physical comfort but also in mental wellness recalling that “lying down is a naturally therapeutic posture that ‘promotes the most complete muscle relaxation, stress-relief, and slower heartbeat” if properly supported.” Using Prone Cushion can help correct posture, while also increasing the focus and boosting the productivity on what’s being done.
It is covered with two layers of fabric: inner anti-bacterial white mesh and outer suede-texture fabric that gives soft touches to the skin. Both covers are detachable and machine washable. It comes in three different colors: Sand Beige, Midnight Blue, and Luxury Edition with brown color and vegan leather piping.
Prone Cushion is minimalistic-designed to naturally fit into indoor environments and adds convenience with its lightweight and detachable and washable parts. Prone Cushion’s convenient usability added to its ergonomics and comfort makes it easy to blend into our everyday lifestyle, reflecting the company’s motto, “comfort is a basic human right.”
Team Prone Cushion Official. hopes to develop lying down—which has been excluded from work life—into a widely adopted posture, making it not just limited to resting or chilling, but to more variety.
“If it is a posture that we already do every day, and is the most natural and therapeutic posture, why not adopt and take advantage of it? We will naturally feel fewer strains and fatigue, feeling light and refreshed every day,” says the team. The future in which lie-down posture is widely accepted, and having dedicated devices seems compelling. That’s how the chair, bed, and all the common devices today had been invented.
Prone Cushion will go live on Kickstarter.com on May 3rd, 2022. For more information and to take advantage of discounted prices during crowdfunding, please visit their website at: https://pronecushion.com/
About Prone Cushion and Comfort Space Co.
With its motto “comfort is a basic human right,” Comfort Space Co. is a startup that strives to solve daily body pain in noble methods with new devices that haven't been invented. After 3 years of intense research and product development, it is launching the first product, Prone Cushion which helps and supports lying-down—the unsupported posture despite being common. With Prone Cushion, the team seeks to help people take the maximum advantage of lie-down posture and have pain-free days.
Contact
Comfort Space Co.Contact
Yune Joo
917-900-6712
www.pronecushion.com
Yune Joo
917-900-6712
www.pronecushion.com
Categories