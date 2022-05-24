Irio's Book Discusses How Humans Can Adapt to Remain Unique and Distinctive in a Future Shared with 10 Billion Other People, Plus Robots
Austin, TX, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "2050: The Singular Human Era" is now available for purchase in all major digital bookstores. The book is Rafael Irio's latest piece of content dedicated to helping readers adapt to the rapidly changing digital world. Irio aims to provide a new perspective of the future where people and technology share space in society, especially in the job market.
"2050: The Singular Human Era" teaches readers how to spark their uniqueness to distinguish themselves in a world where new technologies will constantly disrupt our lives, education, and jobs. Irio describes the book as an ultimate non-fiction human-growth playbook created to enable and motivate future-ready professionals and young people to embrace the world of tomorrow.
How can we stay relevant in a world where A.I. will touch every job? What do we need to teach our children so they can thrive in an uncertain future? How do we prepare for a longer life as life expectancy increases? The book aims to answer these questions and help people anticipate, shape, and influence the future. As Elon Musk once said, "We're headed toward a situation where A.I. is vastly smarter than humans." Irio wants to help his readers succeed and remain in control of their futures while working alongside those smarter AI programs. "2050: The Singular Human Era" is for all explorers and lifelong learners worldwide seeking a better tomorrow and a formula to reinvent themselves in a fast-changing world. The book describes how the next four waves of change will redefine the world and our lives over the coming years and decades and repeatedly test our ability to adapt to new scenarios as we navigate an uncertain future.
To thrive in a world that will face faster, more intense, and frequent disruptions, Irio anticipates people will need to become singular humans; this describes those who value originality and long-term thinking. "My goal is to help you build a purposeful future and find new possibilities in a fast-changing world," says Irio.
He describes technology as a vehicle that we need to drive safely. AI and other technologies might come to dominate the workplace, but humans are still in control of how those technologies are used. By preparing now, he believes that we can design our future successfully. Humans should not try to compete with robots. Rather, they should focus on interpersonal relationships, empathy, creativity and other distinctively human skills. This will allow them to work with AI and other technologies to become both more productive and more innovative.
More than one billion jobs, nearly one-third of all jobs worldwide, will be transformed by technology in the next decade, according to the OECD. These rapid advances in technologies will require one billion people to retrain and reskill by 2030. "2050: The Singular Human Era" enables professionals and young people to prepare for these changes by developing human skills to thrive in the future of work. Irio is confident that developing and refining the right skills will allow professionals to work effectively with digital technologies instead of being replaced by them.
Irio has spent the last decade working in the Information Technology (IT) sector for one of the largest global technology companies, which serves 75 of the top Fortune 100 companies. This experience has given him a broad sense of how technology has already changed the nature of work and will continue to do so. The Mackenzie Presbyterian University graduate studied International Business Administration. He was born in Brazil and built his career in international markets across Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. "My journey over the last decade has been hallmarked by constant discoveries, explorations, adaptability, and perseverance, with one clear goal: to create the best version of myself every single day," states Irio. He identifies change as the central force in his life. Living and working in four different countries – Brazil, China, Singapore, and the United States – has expanded his worldview and helped him value the power of diversity, inclusion, and trustworthiness. His experiences have given him a global perspective on the constantly changing world and how to navigate it successfully. He believes that all people, regardless of demographics or background, have the potential to become forward thinking visionaries.
Irio remains optimistic about the importance of humans' minds in an increasing AI and technology-dominated world. He believes that our uniquely human characteristics are the building blocks of society's progress. Irio advocates a lifelong learning mindset that embraces change and challenges. Adopting this mindset is an essential component of becoming a flexible, creative, future-ready thinker. His book, along with courses, articles, and other content, aims to provide a good starting point for that ongoing learning.
The first chapter of "2050: The Singular Human Era" is available for download on Irio's website. Those interested in the author's ideas can also read his articles about technology's influence on society and stay up to date on his new Future-Ready Mindset course that is coming soon. The course will cover similar themes to those of the book, while going deeper into leadership strategies and advice. Its goal is to develop new and versatile leaders for an upcoming era of uncertainty, constant change, and rapid technological progress.
"2050: The Singular Human Era" is now available on Amazon Books, Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play Books.
For further information, visit the author's website: rafaelirio.com
For interviews and more information, contact their Public Relations:
Lais Romoli
Press@rafaelirio.com
737-239-4285
"2050: The Singular Human Era" is now available on Amazon Books, Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play Books.
For further information, visit the author's website: rafaelirio.com
