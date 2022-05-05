Micconope 1851 Signs Michaela Edenfield to Apparel Deal
Tallahassee, FL, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Micconope 1851 LLC, a new NIL platform at Florida State University announces signing freshman softball standout Michaela Edenfield to an exclusive apparel deal and represents its first official NIL signing.
“Micconope 1851 is incredibly proud to announce our first major signing of Michaela Edenfield to apparel retailer Gin and Cotton Boutique," states Mike Underwood, founder of Micconope 1851. Underwood goes on to state, “We could not be more excited for MIchaela to represent our first NIL deal. We could not think of anyone more deserving.” On being signed by Micconope 1851, Michaela Edenfield recounts, “Working with Micconope 1851 has been a real honor. Micconope represents family and how alumni are constantly giving back. I signed my first deal with them and am excited for more in the future. I feel at ease working with such amazing people. They truly want nothing but the best for me.”
About Micconope 1851, LLC:
Micconope 1851 LLC is a Name, Image, Likeness platform serving FSU. Micconope 1851 LLC is not affiliated with Florida State University and is fully compliant with guidance set forth by the NCAA and the State of Florida.
Mike Underwood
904-735-6084
micconope1851.com
