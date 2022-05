Phoenix, AZ, May 05, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Paul Arow Greatest Hits album is out now. This album is a compilation of all of Paul's best songs, that were originally released from 2012 through 2022. All songs on this album have been remastered.Greatest Hits Tracks:1. Gonna Be A Sunny Day 03:192. Rainbow of Love 03:263. The Truck Drivin' Song 04:244. Slay The Dragon 03:545. Spiritual Man (Goin' Home) 03:476. America Stand United 03:227. Jesus Will Never Forsake Me 03:258. Old Man In A Modern World 02:519. Life Blood 04:2110. Someday We'll All Meet In Heaven 03:0211. She's The Love In My Eyes 03:1512. Find Love In Her Soul 03:1713. Ring Bells Loud and Clear 03:20You can get it here: paularow.com/discography/greatest-hits/