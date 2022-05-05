Paul Arow Greatest Hits Album
Phoenix, AZ, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paul Arow Greatest Hits album is out now. This album is a compilation of all of Paul's best songs, that were originally released from 2012 through 2022. All songs on this album have been remastered.
Greatest Hits Tracks:
1. Gonna Be A Sunny Day 03:19
2. Rainbow of Love 03:26
3. The Truck Drivin' Song 04:24
4. Slay The Dragon 03:54
5. Spiritual Man (Goin' Home) 03:47
6. America Stand United 03:22
7. Jesus Will Never Forsake Me 03:25
8. Old Man In A Modern World 02:51
9. Life Blood 04:21
10. Someday We'll All Meet In Heaven 03:02
11. She's The Love In My Eyes 03:15
12. Find Love In Her Soul 03:17
13. Ring Bells Loud and Clear 03:20
You can get it here: paularow.com/discography/greatest-hits/
Greatest Hits Tracks:
1. Gonna Be A Sunny Day 03:19
2. Rainbow of Love 03:26
3. The Truck Drivin' Song 04:24
4. Slay The Dragon 03:54
5. Spiritual Man (Goin' Home) 03:47
6. America Stand United 03:22
7. Jesus Will Never Forsake Me 03:25
8. Old Man In A Modern World 02:51
9. Life Blood 04:21
10. Someday We'll All Meet In Heaven 03:02
11. She's The Love In My Eyes 03:15
12. Find Love In Her Soul 03:17
13. Ring Bells Loud and Clear 03:20
You can get it here: paularow.com/discography/greatest-hits/
Contact
Paul Arow MusicContact
Paul Arow
602-486-3449
paularow.com
Paul Arow
602-486-3449
paularow.com
Categories