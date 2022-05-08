Juneteenth Art x Culture Festival in Los Angeles
Open Arms Food Pantry & Resource Center would like to invite you to celebrate the Emancipation of the Enslaved on June 19, 2022 at the beautiful Westchester Park from 10am-6pm. The day will be filled with festivities such as performing artists, live music, African Marketplace, Foodie Area of LA finest food vendors, African American book authors speaking and selling, Panel Discussion on Children Health + Literacy.
Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The LA Black History Month Festival and Open Arms Food Pantry & Resource Center is excited to announce their 5th Annual Art x Culture programming in partnership with Department of Cultural Affairs named Juneteenth Art x Culture Festival 2022. This event will feature notable speakers and performers such as Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Book Author Sandra Izsadore, Environmentalist Julian Brown, Jacques Fleur of the ATT Business NETwork, Torrence Brannon Reese Founder of FA-MlI Foundation, Fredrisha Dixon for Inglewood Mayor Campaign, Jasmine Gates of New Black History Makers, Book Author Dr.Randal Henry of Born in South LA book, Famous Gregg Wright Blues Guitarist, Go With the Flow Jazz Band, Disco Daddy Hip Hop Historian and many more.
Juneteenth Art x Culture Festival Vendor line-up
Come out and support over 40 small businesses and artisans during the Juneteenth Festival on June 19, 2022 at Westchester Park.
