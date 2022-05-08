Juneteenth Art x Culture Festival in Los Angeles

Open Arms Food Pantry & Resource Center would like to invite you to celebrate the Emancipation of the Enslaved on June 19, 2022 at the beautiful Westchester Park from 10am-6pm. The day will be filled with festivities such as performing artists, live music, African Marketplace, Foodie Area of LA finest food vendors, African American book authors speaking and selling, Panel Discussion on Children Health + Literacy.