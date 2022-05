Juneteenth Art x Culture Festival in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The LA Black History Month Festival and Open Arms Food Pantry & Resource Center is excited to announce their 5th Annual Art x Culture programming in partnership with Department of Cultural Affairs named Juneteenth Art x Culture Festival 2022. This event will feature notable speakers and performers such as Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Book Author Sandra Izsadore, Environmentalist Julian Brown, Jacques Fleur of the ATT Business NETwork, Torrence Brannon Reese Founder of FA-MlI Foundation, Fredrisha Dixon for Inglewood Mayor Campaign, Jasmine Gates of New Black History Makers, Book Author Dr.Randal Henry of Born in South LA book, Famous Gregg Wright Blues Guitarist, Go With the Flow Jazz Band, Disco Daddy Hip Hop Historian and many more.