Prone Cushion, the Comfort Device Built from the Ground Up, Dedicated to Support Lying Down, Now Live on Kickstarter
Comfort Space is launching its first product, Prone Cushion, an ergonomic, height adjustable memory foam cushion dedicated to lying down.
“We have so many dedicated devices for each posture—for sitting, we have chairs; for sleeping, we have beds and pillows; for walking, we have shoes. What about prone posture, a.k.a. lying-down? We lie down as much as we sit or sleep, and yet there is just no dedicated device that helps. Moreover, not only the pandemic that has been around for more than 2 years, but also the general trend of work-from-home, virtual reality, metaverse, etc., has dramatically increased our time of lying down,” states Prone Cushion co-creator Yune Joo.
“In creating the Prone Cushion, ergonomics has been the number one priority,” says Jin Kim, the co-creator of Prone Cushion. It gives holistic support to the upper body, from where the pelvic bones are located to the neck. Unlike a wedge block, Prone Cushion is shaped to perfectly fit the human body, with dedicated ergonomic curves that support each part of the upper body: pelvis, shoulders, neck, stomach, and spine. “Its every curve and contour follows the natural shape of the physique, providing an accurate and satisfying fit, offering long-lasting comfort at the most therapeutic posture,” says Kim.
"Prone Cushion is not only effective in physical comfort, but also in mental wellness. Lying down is a natural therapeutic posture that promotes complete muscle relaxation, stress-relief, and slower heartbeat, if properly supported. Using Prone Cushion can help correct posture, while also increasing focus and boosting productivity on what’s being done," according to the team.
It is covered with two layers of fabric: inner anti-bacterial white mesh and outer suede-texture fabric that gives a soft touch to the skin. Both covers are detachable and machine washable. It comes in three different colors: Sand Beige, Midnight Blue, and Luxury Edition, with brown color and vegan leather piping.
Prone Cushion is live on Kickstarter.com until July 2, 2022. For more information and to take advantage of discounted prices during crowdfunding, those interested may visit their Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/comfortspace/prone-cushion-comfort-reimagined.
About Prone Cushion and Comfort Space Co.
With its motto “comfort is a basic human right,” Comfort Space Co. is a startup that strives to solve daily body pain in noble methods with new devices that haven't been invented until now.
Lying down without support
Increased hours of staying home creates strains and pressures on our bodies. Lying down without support causes fatigue and body aches.
Using Prone Cushion
Prone Cushion gives proper support for lying down and maximizes the benefit of lying down.
Inside Prone Cushion
Prone Cushion is composed of multi-layered memory foam, height-adjustable legs, and two-layered fabric covers.
Premium materials used
Prone Cushion features premium materials and all parts are easily detachable and the covers are machine washable.
Blending-in minimalistic design
Prone Cushion is minimalistic-designed to fit into any house environment.
Now live on Kickstarter
Kickstarter launch: discount ranges from 20% to 40% off MSRP depending on how fast one's pledge is made during the campaign period until July 2, 2022.