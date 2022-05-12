Wozz! Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces Win Big at National Food Awards
A Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces made by specialty foods company, Wozz! Kitchen Creations, won 3 Gold medals at the NYC Fancy Food Show sofi™ Awards. Considered top honors in the country, Wozz Winning Sauces include their newest release Korean Raspberry Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Vietnamese Green Tea and Mint Dipping Sauce and North African Chermoula Cooking Sauce.
Bethlehem, NH, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wozz! Kitchen Creations, a NH-based specialty foods company, has earned the specialty foods industry’s highest honors, the prestigious sofi™ Gold award for 3 of its globally inspired cooking sauces. A Vietnamese inspired dipping sauce, a Korean inspired raspberry gochujang barbecue sauce and a lemony bold Moroccan cooking sauce, all took home the coveted gold.
Nearly 2,000 Products Competed for the Specialty Food Association’s Top Honors.
Gold Winner in the Marinade and Condiment Category:
Vietnamese Green Tea & Mint Dipping Sauce, Dressing & Marinade – A Vietnamese dipping sauce better known as nuoc cham, with the unexpected twist of organic green tea, fresh mint, sweetened lime and chili. The multipurpose sauce is described as sweet, yet savory and tangy, and is to be used for marinating grilled chicken and shrimp, dressing noodle salads and dipping spring rolls.
Gold Winner in the Barbecue Sauce Category:
Korean Raspberry Gochujang BBQ Sauce – A Korean inspired barbecue sauce infused with tart raspberries, toasted sesame, organic tamari, fresh garlic and umami rich gochujang. A Korean barbecue sauce designed for grilled steak, beef bulgogi and glazing salmon.
Gold Winner in the Cooking Sauce Category:
North African Chermoula Sauce – A bold and bright fusion of fresh lemon, cilantro, ginger and simmered spices including cumin, paprika and saffron. Chermoula is a traditional Moroccan cooking sauce for fish, Tagine, chicken, lamb, couscous, roasted vegetables and lentils.
“We are sincerely honored to be awarded 3 sofi™ Gold awards,” says Warrick Dowsett, former Sydney, Australia trained chef and owner of Wozz! Kitchen Creations. “We always strive for excellence in each product we make, focusing on fresh local ingredients, thoughtful layering of spices, acidity and herbs and attention to all those fine details that create intricate and delicious flavor profiles. Winning a sofi™ award is a true testament to our dedication to the craft of creating high quality cooking sauces and we are very grateful," states Warrick.
About Wozz!
Wozz! Kitchen Creations is a specialty foods company based in the White Mountains of NH. The company produces a line of globally influenced cooking sauces, grilling sauces, marinades and chutneys, a line of savory jams and spreads for cheese and charcuterie pairings and a line of slow infused vinegars and cocktail mixers. Using fresh, local, non-gmo ingredients, and custom blended aromatics, Wozz has been praised by industry leaders, award winning chefs and fine food purveyors for their exceptional flavor profiles, innovation and quality consistency. The company was founded by Warrick Dowsett and his wife Ashley Thompson in 2010. Prior to starting the company, Warrick spent nearly a decade working as a private luxury yacht chef in Europe, Asia and Central America.
“Our goal at Wozz is for people to take a memorable culinary experience and be able to recreate it at home. From Cambodian noodles to Korean grilled steak, to chermoula couscous with braised lamb, all you need is a few ingredients and a bottle or jar of Wozz.” – Warrick “Wozz” Dowsett (owner and chef of Wozz)
Wozz! Kitchen Creations has received a total of 16 sofi™ awards in the past 10 years, making them one of the most awarded young specialty food companies in the industry.
Wozz! Kitchen Creations' growing line of specialty foods can be found at independent retailers across the country and online at https://www.wozzkitchencreations.com.
Wozz! Media Contact
For more information and high res imagery, contact:
Ashley Thompson, Vice President
603-915-3258
sales@wozzkitchencreations.com
