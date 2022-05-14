RENTALL Team Connects with Customers, Industry Leaders at 2022 ICRS
Tampa, FL, May 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RENTALL was a proud, gold sponsor and attendee of this year's 2022 International Car Rental Show. The show was a great success, and the team was able to re-connect with clients and other industry leaders alike during the eventful weekend.
This was the first ICRS event in which the RENTALL brand was featured, with Bluebird, Navotar and Thermeon teams now operating under one umbrella - marking an exciting new era for the car rental industry. The RENTALL brand now encompasses all of Aspire Software's car rental portfolio, ensuring the very best and latest technology is available to rental operators.
A highlight of the event saw RENTALL's managing director, Naomi Virgo deliver a keynote speech alongside Scott Manchuso of Liberkee, where they discussed how car rental operators can implement keyless solutions in their operations, and demonstrated that there are meaningful, incremental changes that can be realized by applying new technologies to serve an operation’s particular needs.
“It was an honour to have been asked as a keynote speaker,” says Naomi. “We had a packed-out session on Scaling Contactless Rental. It’s thrilling to be able to play a role in how the industry is changing and being able to provide a tech solution which we believe will help operators thrive.”
The RENTALL team remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of car rental professionals and is positioned to ensure all categories of the rental industry thrive. It is because of this that the RENTALL team are exceptionally proud to announce that SoftwareSuggest, one of the largest independent software review platforms, has awarded Bluebird as the "Best Value Software" for Winter 2022, and Navotar as the "Trending" award recipient for Winter 2022.
These awards add another testimony to the growing popularity of RENTALL and further exemplify RENTALL's mission to deliver outstanding flexibility, customization and power to rental operators worldwide.
About RENTALL
At RENTALL, we’re on a mission to be the SaaS solution of choice for rental operators looking for growth and stability in a disruptive sector. We have extensive experience in the rental industry, so we understand the challenges that rental businesses face. That’s why RENTALL was designed to be one of the broadest, most adaptable, and continuously evolving software solutions in the market.
About Aspire Software
Buy. Enhance. Grow. Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft Corporation, is a vertical acquisition software company that owns, operates and manages a portfolio of companies in various industries. Aspire constantly seeks opportunities in various verticals. Aspire’s team of entrepreneurs and business builders have an unwavering commitment to developing our brands and expanding into new markets. It is all made possible thanks to its decentralized management strategy and indefinite hold period.
