Crazee Media Group LLC & "There's an Alien in My Toilet" Head to Licensing Expo and Launches on Kickstarter

Crazee Media Group LLC announced their attendance at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas 2022, Booth D104. On display will be flagship title, "There's an Alien in my Toilet," an all ages sci-fi, comedy comic book series which launched successfully on Kickstarter.