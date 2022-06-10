Elizabeth J. Romano, Ph.D. Recognized as a VIP for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Laguna Woods, CA, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth J. Romano, Ph.D. of Laguna Woods, California has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of human resources.
Elizabeth J. Romano, Ph.D.
Elizabeth J. Roman, Ph.D. is the CEO of High Return Strategies Inc. With over 20 years’ experience, Dr. Romano specializes in human resource compliance and is an expert on positive work place culture. Dr. Romano provides investment press high cash flow investments, as well.
Dr. Romano is the author of "The Art of War for Women in the 21st Century Workplace: New Laws, New Rights - Your Guide to Success."
Born in Los Angeles, California, Elizabeth received her Ph.D. in Psychology from California School of Professional Psychology. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (S.H.R.M.)
In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoys sailing and traveling.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business
