SK Tech Ventures Acquires Masonry to Expand Its SaaS Rapid Inspection Product
Mobile Workforce Management veterans seek to enter PropTech with Masonry's flexible and automated inspection system.
Beaumont, TX, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SK Tech Ventures, led by Mike Soniat (Founder of mJobTime Corporation, a Jonas Software Company) and Erik Kennedy (a 20+ year veteran in the construction software space), is proud to announce the acquisition of Masonry, a fast-growing SaaS inspections and punch list platform.
“With our 50+ years of combined experience in construction software, we are excited to enter the PropTech space with this winning solution,” said Mike Soniat, Co-Founder at SK Tech Ventures. “As the PropTech industry continues to grow, powerful SaaS companies are the target of a continued consolidation, and we believe acquiring Masonry is a strategic entry into this ecosystem.”
"Not too long ago, we were a team of three at ERA with a dream to automate maintenance operations," says Masonry Co-Founder Frank Barletta. "With their extensive knowledge of B2B construction management software, SK Tech Ventures is the perfect choice to take Masonry’s Rapid Inspection platform to the next level. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has given us this opportunity and see the future of maintenance inspections come to life."
About Masonry
Masonry is a property management software platform that automates the process of managing multi-family and multi-business properties by optimizing a wide variety of tasks involved in maintaining them.
About SK Tech Ventures
SK Tech Ventures is a Texas-based venture capital firm working with emerging companies in a range of tech-related industries including construction, real estate, and property management.
