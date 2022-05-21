Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Assures Small Business Owners That Costly Mistakes and Omissions During the Month-End Close Are Avoidable
Small business owners using Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks are saving time and money by optimizing the process and minimizing errors during Month-End Close by using a free, detailed Month-End Close Checklist released by Accounting Business Solutions by JCS.
Chicago, IL, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Small business owners throughout the U.S. report that the Month-End close is stressful and it seems to always come at the worst possible time. This causes them to make mistakes and omissions that turn out to be costly and leads to more mistakes when they try to correct them.
Depending on which accounting software a small business is using, the Month End Close process can be complicated and difficult to do efficiently and accurately. There are specific steps required, depending on the accounting software the business uses, that need to be managed during the end-of-month analysis. Many small owners admit that historically they either miss a critical step or forget key items.
However, throughout 2022, more and more small businesses using Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks are finding that relying upon a Month End Close Checklist has dramatically streamlined the entire month end close process. While fully utilizing a Month-End Close Checklist makes this vital accounting practice more efficient, many small business owners are also realizing notable cost-saving, revenue generating, and workflow efficiency benefits.
“We’ve developed a free Month-End Close Checklist for small business owners using Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks – applicable to all versions – specifically to help them avoid the stressful and costly problems they inevitably have to deal with during the Month-End Close,” said a consultant for Accounting Business Solutions by JCS.
Spotlighting the Sage 100 Month-End Close process, she added, “For example, each module in Sage 100 has its own close process and its own period-end checklist that should be considered during the month-end close. This should include reports to run, and the steps to close to make sure your system stays in balance and on track.”
The questions and challenges Accounting Business Solutions by JCS resolve through their free Month-End Close Checklist range from what to do when balances aren’t correct to how to set up automated backups and what to discuss with an accountant. In addition, the Checklists broaden small business owners’ understanding of the importance of the Month-End closing process while they become more familiar with the features and functionality of their accounting software.
Small business owners using Sage 50, Sage 100, or QuickBooks who realize how they can benefit from JCS’ complimentary Month-End Close Checklist are invited to reach out to Accounting Business Solutions by JCS for immediate access.
(800) 475-1047
Depending on which accounting software a small business is using, the Month End Close process can be complicated and difficult to do efficiently and accurately. There are specific steps required, depending on the accounting software the business uses, that need to be managed during the end-of-month analysis. Many small owners admit that historically they either miss a critical step or forget key items.
However, throughout 2022, more and more small businesses using Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks are finding that relying upon a Month End Close Checklist has dramatically streamlined the entire month end close process. While fully utilizing a Month-End Close Checklist makes this vital accounting practice more efficient, many small business owners are also realizing notable cost-saving, revenue generating, and workflow efficiency benefits.
“We’ve developed a free Month-End Close Checklist for small business owners using Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks – applicable to all versions – specifically to help them avoid the stressful and costly problems they inevitably have to deal with during the Month-End Close,” said a consultant for Accounting Business Solutions by JCS.
Spotlighting the Sage 100 Month-End Close process, she added, “For example, each module in Sage 100 has its own close process and its own period-end checklist that should be considered during the month-end close. This should include reports to run, and the steps to close to make sure your system stays in balance and on track.”
The questions and challenges Accounting Business Solutions by JCS resolve through their free Month-End Close Checklist range from what to do when balances aren’t correct to how to set up automated backups and what to discuss with an accountant. In addition, the Checklists broaden small business owners’ understanding of the importance of the Month-End closing process while they become more familiar with the features and functionality of their accounting software.
Small business owners using Sage 50, Sage 100, or QuickBooks who realize how they can benefit from JCS’ complimentary Month-End Close Checklist are invited to reach out to Accounting Business Solutions by JCS for immediate access.
(800) 475-1047
Contact
Accounting Business Solutions by JCSContact
Jennifer O'Brien
800-475-1047
https://www.jcscomputer.com
Jennifer O'Brien
800-475-1047
https://www.jcscomputer.com
Categories