Blue Shark Vodka Partners with No. 44 Ryan Ellis in Xfinity Series in Charlotte
Blue Shark Vodka is proud to support Ryan Ellis and his No. 44 Chevy Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 28.
Wilmington, NC, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka is proud to announce a new partnership with Ryan Ellis and his No. 44 Chevy Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 28. Blue Shark’s logo will appear on Ellis’ black and red Camaro and the spirit company will sponsor pre and post-race parties in the pit to celebrate team No. 44.
“At Blue Shark Vodka, we find ourselves supporting underdogs who are very deserving of a win. When I met Ryan, we knew he was someone with integrity we would like to see elevated to a national stage,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist. “As a North Carolina-born brand we are thrilled to be a part of something as North Carolina as barbecue — NASCAR racing.”
Ellis has a long history with racing, beginning his career as just a 4-year-old in Quarter Midget racing in Virginia. His NASCAR career began in 2006 and he has since competed in leagues such as the Volkswagen Jetta TDA Cup, and the TDI Cup.
The Coca-Cola 600 will be his sixth with the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Alpha Prime Racing. So far, Ellis has three top-20 finishes with his new team.
About Blue Shark Vodka
Made with non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn, Blue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming up North Carolina’s coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being the world’s smoothest vodka. Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores in both 750mL bottles and 1.5L bottles.
Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com.
Contact: Ashley Morris
Phone: 770-377-8266
Email: ashley@bluesharkvodka.com
