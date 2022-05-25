Catholic Education Foundation of Louisville Launches First-Ever Bourbon Raffle
17 Rare Bourbons will be Raffled in 5 Lots including Pappy Van Winkle 15, 20, and 23.
Louisville, KY, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Catholic Education Foundation of the Archdiocese of Louisville (the “Foundation”) today announced a new fundraising event to further its mission.
www.ceflou.org/bourbon-raffle/
Thanks to Foundation Board member Matt Ott and his wife, Sherry, the Foundation will launch its inaugural Bourbon Raffle that will provide even more tuition assistance funding for Catholic school students in need when they return to school in the fall.
The online raffle can be found on the Foundation’s website through July 14, 2022, with a live drawing to be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Raffle tickets will sell for $100 each, with a limit of 2,500 tickets to be sold. Tickets can also be purchased by accessing the accompanying QR code.
Seventeen rare bourbons will be raffled in five lots, allowing each ticket purchaser five chances to win. The full inventory of these special rare bourbons can be viewed on the Foundation’s website.
Foundation President Richard A. Lechleiter exclaimed, “The news just keeps getting better for our young students! All of the bottles to be raffled have been so generously donated to the Foundation, creating an enormous opportunity to help even more students next year. We are so indebted to Matt and Sherry for their great leadership in making this fun event a reality!”
In addition to the Ott family, the Foundation also extends its deep thanks to those who have helped build this exciting raffle prize, including Republic National Distributing Company and Chatham Imports. Mr. Lechleiter remarked, “What great partners we have who want to help families in need get ahead in their lives! We can’t wait until the big drawing.”
Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year
Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year
Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year
George T. Stagg
William Larue Weller
Thomas H. Handy Sazerac
W. L. Weller 12 Year (black)
W. L. Weller Full Proof (blue)
W. L. Weller- Special Reserve (green)
Maker’s Mark 2020 Limited Release 110.8 Proof Wood Finish Series
Knob Creek Limited Release 100 Proof Aged 15 Years
Little Book Chapter 04: Lessons Honored
Maker’s Mark Keeneland 2021
E. H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked 2020
Michter’s 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon signed by Master Distiller
Old Forester 2019 Birthday Bourbon
There will be five winners. “Lot 1” will be drawn first, then “Lot 2” and so forth until all five winners are drawn. A winning ticket will no longer be eligible for subsequent drawings in this raffle.
All proceeds from this event will be used to provide tuition assistance to families in need who want their children to attend a Catholic elementary school in the Archdiocese of Louisville.
At the Catholic Education Foundation, “The Answer is Yes!”
The sponsor of the Bourbon Raffle is the Catholic Education Foundation, Inc., of Louisville, Kentucky (“CEF”), a 501(c)3 organization located at 401 West Main Street, Suite 806, Louisville, Kentucky 40202; Kentucky Gaming License #: EXE 1224; Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control License #: 056-TA-190484, 056-TA-190506; Louisville Alcoholic Beverage Control #: LIC-ABT-22- 00110, LIC-ABT-22-00111. All proceeds of the Bourbon Raffle to benefit CEF.
The Bourbon Raffle tickets will be sold until either July 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT or when a maximum of 2,500 tickets are sold. The drawing will take place on July 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT on CEF’s Facebook Live page which can be accessed at www.ceflou.org. Winners will be announced at that time.
There will be five winners. “Lot 1” will be drawn first, then “Lot 2” and so forth until all five winners are drawn. A winning ticket will no longer be eligible for subsequent drawings in this raffle. Following the announcement via Facebook, winners will have 30 days to claim prize. Winners will also be notified by phone and email.
Tickets are $100 each and you must be 21 years or older to purchase. There is no limit on the number of tickets purchased by a single individual. An email for your purchase of raffle ticket(s) will be sent after purchase with your raffle number(s). Residents in the continental US, where not prohibited by law, are eligible. An affidavit of eligibility may be required from winner. CEF employees, Board of Directors, their spouses, and their children are ineligible for tickets.
By purchasing a ticket, each Ticket Holder releases the CEF, its directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind and agrees to hold CEF harmless from any and all losses, damages, rights and claims by participation in the Bourbon Raffle. Each ticket holder agrees to his or her name, photograph, voice, and/or likeness being utilized for advertising and publicity purposes without the prior approval and without compensation to the ticket holder. Additionally, purchasing a ticket provides consent to opt-in and receive marketing emails and solicitations from the CEF.
Due to Kentucky state law, Bourbon cannot be shipped and must be picked up at CEF’s office in Louisville, Kentucky at the winners’ expense. Per the Internal Revenue Service, ticket purchases do not qualify for charitable deductions.
