RSA Presents Mark Beilman Leadership Awards
Denver, CO, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) recognized two industry experts with the Mark Beilman Leadership Award for outstanding service to the RSA. The two awards were presented for the years 2020 and 2021 as RSA members once again gathered in person for their annual Spring Meeting and to recognize these outstanding leaders.
The 2020 award recipient Kim Long of Reprodux never failed to go out of her way to devote an enormous amount of time to RSA members. She was a two-time president of the RSA and gave eight continuous years of service to the Board of Directors.
Current members can thank the 2021 recipient, Bob Christy of Triangle Printing & Marketing of Houston, for being an original member of the RSA, setting the groundwork for the organization’s success over the years. As a founding member, Bob says, “It has been my privilege to be a member of the RSA. They are a wonderful group of professionals and I get more than I give.”
Both awards were presented by Tony Westbrook of Coastal Reprographics. “Congratulations to Kim and Bob. Both are major contributors to the RSA.” The leadership award was established by the RSA in the early years of the cooperative to recognize members who have given outstanding leadership and commitment to the association. In 2016, the award was renamed as the Mark Beilman Leadership Award recognizing Mr. Beilman who served as the first Executive Director and gave 15 years of leadership to the cooperative.
Formed in 2001, the Reprographic Services Association (RSA) is a North American network of 72 companies with more than 200 locations. Serving the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sectors, the RSA Affiliated Companies provide a wide range of Print, Equipment and Digital Technology Solutions. As independently owned and operated businesses, RSA affiliates represent the true embodiment of the entrepreneurial enterprise and cooperative spirit.
For more information about the RSA, visit www.rsaorg.com.
