Sunlight.io Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Edge Computing
Sunlight is one of four Cool Vendors™ identified in this report
Cambridge, United Kingdom, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, today announced it has been named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Edge Computing by Gartner analysts Bob Gill, Tom Bittman, and Sandeep Unni. Sunlight is one of four Cool Vendors identified in the report published on 23rd May 2022 that are solving the primary edge computing challenges.
Sunlight is named alongside Edge Impulse, Spectro Cloud and Avassa. According to Gartner, “We highlight four vendors that attack the edge scale and complexity problem through management and orchestration, or low code techniques.”
Sunlight is a complete software-defined infrastructure platform and infrastructure manager. It makes deploying, running and managing applications at the edge as easy as the cloud. By turning each location into a "micro cloud," all legacy and bleeding edge services can be consolidated onto a single, highly available, small footprint and ruggedised stack of hardware. These micro-clouds can then be managed remotely as one distributed cloud from a central management dashboard - allowing applications to be deployed and managed across all sites, in just a few clicks.
Sunlight founder and CEO, Julian Chesterfield, says, “We believe that being named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor' is the ultimate accolade and, with only a small number of vendors named in each category each year, we’re proud to be recognized. Due to the highly distributed and resource constrained nature of edge computing, it requires an entirely different infrastructure platform to deploy efficiently at scale - and that’s where we’ve focused our innovation. We couldn’t be happier and consider this as a stamp of recognition for our contribution to edge computing.”
Gartner and Cool Vendors are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Sunlight
The Sunlight Edge is a reliable, secure, zero-touch and economic infrastructure that helps turn your critical edge data into real-time insight and action across your retail stores, manufacturing lines and smart cities.
Sunlight makes running and managing applications and infrastructure at the edge as easy as in the cloud. Sunlight works with efficient, ruggedized edge hardware - so you can consolidate all of your in-location edge applications with full isolation, security and high availability.
