Resoptima Opens Global Center of Excellence in Bucharest
Resoptima announces the opening of a new office in Bucharest, Romania, to serve its global customer base with consulting, project execution and training.
Bucharest, Romania, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Resoptima is announcing today the opening of a new center to provide consulting, project execution and training to the company’s global customer community invested in ensemble-centric reservoir modelling.
Bucharest is the cradle of the European hydrocarbon industry. It was the first country in the world to have reported its annual production, with the oldest record dating back to 1857 (energyglobalnews.com). There are many active green and brown oil and gas fields, ranging from onshore, to the Black Sea’s shelf and frontier deep water. The country boasts an outstanding network of universities and polytechnic institutions and is also home to a strong IT and data science industry. Put together, this makes Romania an ideal ecosystem within which to locate a center of excellence.
Philippe Mieussens has joined Resoptima as managing director of the new global center. He brings over 25 years of international experience in the industry, working for operators, advisory and service companies.
“We are committed to growing the company’s capacity to support our customers and provide resources to assist in their uptake of our workflows and technologies,” said Resoptima CEO Atila Mellilo, “The Global Center of Excellence, located in Bucharest under Philippe’s leadership, will allow Resoptima to rapidly grow the service capabilities of the company with a team of world-class professionals.”
About Resoptima
Resoptima, established in 2010, is today a global company with offices in Oslo, Stavanger, London, Houston, Rio de Janeiro, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, and Bucharest. Resoptima delivers scalable software and high-value services for reservoir modelling and reservoir management, efficiently integrating static and dynamic data in repeatable modelling workflows.
More about Resoptima at www.resoptima.com.
Contact
ResoptimaContact
Silvia Ramsvik
+47 48 251 472
www.resoptima.com
