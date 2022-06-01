Riverside County Workforce Development Division Awarded $1,824,000 through the State of California’s Apprenticeship Expansion, Equity, and Innovation Grant for the Inland

Riverside County is one of six entities in the state to receive funds to design and build new apprenticeship training programs in thriving industries. Through a grant proposal entitled Inland Empire Designing Equitable Apprenticeships, Riverside County Workforce Development and its Inland Empire regional partners will expand apprenticeships, provide opportunities for underserved populations, and work to align the region’s growing workforce.