Assalone & Associates, LLC Announces New Managing Partner
Assalone & Associates, LLC today announced the elevation of Victoria S. Lombardi to partner. Her promotions became effective June 1, 2022.
Warwick, RI, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “It is with great pride and profound gratitude that I am elated to announce Victoria Lombardi's ascent to the position of Managing Partner effective today, June 1, 2022. Victoria has been a critical member of Assalone & Associates since 2017 and we would not be in the incredible position we are today, as a leader in our local industry, without her undying commitment, unyielding faith, infallible loyalty and dedication to our Firm.”
-Veronica Assalone, Esq.
Founding Partner
Victoria S. Lombardi:
Attorney Victoria S. Lombardi discovered her passion for law volunteering with a Peer Advocates program run by the Women's Center on her college campus. The program trained incoming students on violence prevention techniques and resources on and off-campus. It also provided support for students who were victims of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.
After working with the survivors/victims of the program, Attorney Lombardi was left with the desire to do more. Ultimately, that drive led her to practice family law, helping clients navigate legally and emotionally complex disputes.
Attorney Lombardi takes a realistic, straightforward approach to family law. She aggressively pursues her clients' best interests with honesty and integrity, helping individuals resolve cases in and outside of the courtroom. Her ability to tailor her case strategy to the unique needs of her clients and usher clients through the legal process with compassion makes her an invaluable asset during family law disputes. Her passion for advocacy and focus on client satisfaction enables her to provide a powerful support system for her clients.
Outside of the office, Attorney Lombardi is the Assistant Coach for the Rogers/East Providence High School Co-op Gymnastics team. She leverages the same skills she brings to her professional life to the mats, championing her students to push forward and achieve their goals.
Assalone & Associates, LLC provides legal services to clients in the following areas:
- Family Law
- Divorce
- Divorce Mediation
- Domestic Defense
- Estate Planning and Power of Attorney
- Juvenile Defense
The firm is the largest all female Family Law firm in Rhode Island that focus their practices primarily in family law and related areas. The firm provides services throughout Rhode Island with a unique team model that provides unrivaled support to their clients.
For more information about Assalone & Associates, LLC and its services, visit www.assalonelaw.com or call (401) 400-4400.
