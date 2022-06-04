Chews A Puppy Awards $20,000.00 in Scholarships to Selected Ocoee High School Students

The time has come to fulfill the duties of awarding Four lucky Ocoee High School Seniors a $5000.00 scholarship to the school of their choice. On May 3, 2022, Ocoee High School held their Award ceremony where unexpecting students gathered to see if they had achieved their goal of receiving a scholarship. The four students who won the Chews A Puppy Scholarship were without words, and beyond excited to be receiving money towards furthering their education.