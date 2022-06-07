Properties Online, Inc. Adds New Real Estate Trends Feature to Its Award-Winning Real Estate Website Builder
Properties Online, Inc. has launched a new module for their website builder, RealEstateSites.com, that will enable agents to build market trend reports for their local area.
Santa Rosa, CA, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Knowing what is happening in today’s real estate market is critical to both home buyers and sellers. Market trends can let homeowners know if they are headed into a slowdown, and help an agent set reasonable expectations.
To that end, Properties Online, Inc. has launched a new module for their website builder, RealEstateSites.com, that will enable agents to build market trend reports for their local area.
Real estate professionals can create a trend report based off a zip code, a metro area, a county, a state or you can create a national trend report. Additionally, the agent can compare their primary market with other markets. For example, an agent can build a market trend for Sonoma, CA, and compare it to the County of Sonoma, as well as the State of California. What’s great is the information will automatically update each month and show statistics from the previous month so the trend report is always current.
“We are thrilled to be able to add this feature to our current list of added value items at no additional cost to our clients,” says Amanda Cornelius, founder and CEO of Properties Online, Inc. “We have a several new features we hope to launch later this year to help agents capture more leads while serving their clients using our products and services.”
Market data is pulled from Realtor.com real estate data library and is based on the most comprehensive and accurate database of MLS-listed for-sale homes in the industry. We aggregate and analyze data from hundreds of sources and produce hundreds of metrics for multiple markets, and curate figures and trends where possible for reliability and comparability.
Additional tools included with the website solution from RealEstateSites.com include:
· Single Property Websites
· Listing Videos
· Lead Capture Landing Pages
· Social Sharing Tools
· Video Content
· Buyers and Sellers Reports
· Unlimited Pages
· Optional UserWay’s Accessibility Widget
To view the new market trends report pages, visit: https://napa.realestatesites.com/trend.aspx?tag=sonoma.
About Properties Online, Inc.:
Founded in 2001, Properties Online is dedicated to helping real estate professionals grow their businesses by offering innovative and invaluable technology tools. The company’s web-based software products include, ListingDomains.com, ListingsUnlimited.com, RealEstateSites.com, PropertiesOnline.com, and TextAnnounce.com. Their products are used by more than 100,000 real estate professionals nationwide.
