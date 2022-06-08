"Home Boy" is Belief Records Validation That "Rock Never Dies"

According to Belief Recording artist Ali Hugo, "It's absurd that rock bands and solo artists who are still actively producing music today are referred to as 'That 90's band!' As a result, the Belief Records team believes that the 'Home Boy' album provides an opportunity to introduce Ali Hugo fans who aren't buyers of rock music to the world of rock & roll. There hasn't been a charismatic, successful rock star since the 90s and early 2000s."