"Home Boy" is Belief Records Validation That "Rock Never Dies"
According to Belief Recording artist Ali Hugo, "It's absurd that rock bands and solo artists who are still actively producing music today are referred to as 'That 90's band!' As a result, the Belief Records team believes that the 'Home Boy' album provides an opportunity to introduce Ali Hugo fans who aren't buyers of rock music to the world of rock & roll. There hasn't been a charismatic, successful rock star since the 90s and early 2000s."
Seattle, WA, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Belief Records, a boutique independent record label, is gearing up for the release of songs from Ali Hugo's upcoming project. Following the success of Ali Hugo's Afrodisiac EP, the Belief Records research team set out to create new marketing strategies for Ali Hugo's forthcoming album. Hugo has finished recording tracks for his upcoming rock-oriented album, "Home Boy."
"The inspiration for 'Home Boy' came from Belief Records' use of video-based marketing techniques to promote Hugo's Afrodisiac EP, which received a lot of attention." (ROAS). "Home Boy" is inspired by the MTV years when rock reigned supreme, and Belief Records wants to emphasize that "Rock Never Dies."
The concept of the "Home Boy" album piqued the interest of the participating fans. Home Boy will also include a country song and an instrumental song, both of which are staples of Ali Hugo Belief Records' formula. The decision was motivated by a desire to increase downloads, according to the Belief Records team. Hugo's country and instrumental tracks are popular on DSP. And it makes financial sense to continue releasing original songs in those genres for download.
According to Belief Records, having an artist on the label's roster like Ali Hugo, who has generated 2 million streams in 2021, adds significant value to the bottom line. Belief Records realized the value of working with an artist like Hugo on the "Home Boy" album, when Hugo began writing and recording up to three songs a day for the project. Hugo began to sing, and when the Belief Records team asked where these songs were coming from, Hugo replied, "All I can say is that I thank God for the gift of music."
Belief Records' current goal is to create innovative and effective marketing techniques for "Home Boy" in order to gain access to new markets. The Home Boy sound, for example, has a distinct "Maple Leaf" flavor to it. As a result, working with agents who can help Belief Records get the music into small-town stores across Canada and the United States is critical. Streaming music is essential. However, the Belief Records marketing team hopes that the "Home Boy" album will be the recording with the most downloaded songs in Belief Records history. Belief Records is also planning to release the album on CD and vinyl. Given that highly compensated artists make most of their money from live performances, the music on the Home Boy album is well-suited for stadium, arena, and Amphitheatre concertgoers who purchase advance tickets, and the same "Home Boy" songs can be customized for virtual concerts and paid online performances.
The "Home Boy" album arrives at a critical juncture in rock music's global rise, as the hottest ticket for the summer is for the sold-out Stadium Tour featuring rock legends. "I've seen many groups bring back disco and traditional R&B arrangements to a new generation of listeners, and I believe the same success formula can work with rock music," Hugo explained.
According to the Belief Records team, "Home Boy songs can reach a wider audience with the help of many of Belief Records connections at radio and generate more sync and licensing opportunities with Belief Records." "Belief Records is going all the way with Home Boy, and Belief Records is determined to use all the tools at its disposal to create a hit record," says Hugo of the Home Boy album.
Along with the release of a new album, Belief Records and Intercept Music/Ingroove/UMG have formed a new partnership. The collaboration will assist Belief Records in expanding the Ali Hugo brand while increasing album profitability prospects through innovative marketing, catalogue management, distribution, and merchandising methods. The first single from the Home Boy album “There’s a light out there” will be released on June 16, 2022.
Contact
Sabrina Thaxler
491503365208
https://unitedmasters.com/ali-hugo
