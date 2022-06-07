Carisk® Partners Appoints David Vittoria, LCSW, MCAP, ICADC to Chief Behavioral Health Officer
Carisk Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of David Vittoria, LCSW, MCAP, ICADC to Chief Behavioral Health Officer, effective immediately.
Miami, FL, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Vittoria, LCSW, MCAP, ICADC to Chief Behavioral Health Officer, effective immediately. David will continue to report to Kevin Mahoney, President and COO, Carisk Partners. With this latest promotion, David will continue to oversee Carisk’s behavioral health programs, with a primary focus on further expansion of Carisk’s team of Mental Health experts, as well as David’s ongoing advocacy efforts and thought leadership in the industry.
“David has a depth of Behavioral Health experience that is unmatched in the Workers’ Compensation industry,” says Mahoney. “What’s even more remarkable is that he is very generous in sharing that knowledge and experience with others to improve patient outcomes and positively impact the way we do business.”
David originally joined Carisk as the Vice President of Clinical Services in 2017, and quickly demonstrated exceptional capabilities that led to greater responsibilities and advancement to SVP in 2019. David has played an instrumental role in the development of the Carisk Pathways™ 2 Recovery program within Carisk Outcomes and the advancement of Carisk Behavioral Health. He has also been responsible for helping to grow the Carisk Behavioral Health business, as it expanded from a regional to a national level MBHO. With this latest promotion, David will continue to be responsible for the company’s Mental Health and Wellness programs serving multiple markets, and with oversight from Mahoney, will continue working directly on growth within multiple lines of business.
David earned BA and MA degrees in Social Work from Florida International University, twice graduating Summa Cum Laude. He has over 30 years of experience in senior clinical and operations capacities within the field of Mental Health and Wellness. In recognition of his leadership implementing Mental Health and Wellness initiatives in Workers’ Compensation, David was a recipient of the 2020 Comp Laude® Service Provider Vendor award. David volunteers for various social service agencies including Chapman Partnership and Trauma Resolution Services in Miami, Florida and for the New York City Fire Department training trauma counselors on Solution-Focused Brief Therapy. He has served as an adjunct instructor at the University of Miami’s Center for Addiction Studies and Education and currently teaches addiction treatment courses at Florida International University’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access the highest quality care and support services since introducing its foundation in behavioral health into the workers’ compensation marketplace. Today, Carisk continues to transform the works’ compensation and group health markets by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. Carisk’s employees are change makers committed to improving the lives of our patients through our relentless compassion, superior service, and commitment to innovation. Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.
“David has a depth of Behavioral Health experience that is unmatched in the Workers’ Compensation industry,” says Mahoney. “What’s even more remarkable is that he is very generous in sharing that knowledge and experience with others to improve patient outcomes and positively impact the way we do business.”
David originally joined Carisk as the Vice President of Clinical Services in 2017, and quickly demonstrated exceptional capabilities that led to greater responsibilities and advancement to SVP in 2019. David has played an instrumental role in the development of the Carisk Pathways™ 2 Recovery program within Carisk Outcomes and the advancement of Carisk Behavioral Health. He has also been responsible for helping to grow the Carisk Behavioral Health business, as it expanded from a regional to a national level MBHO. With this latest promotion, David will continue to be responsible for the company’s Mental Health and Wellness programs serving multiple markets, and with oversight from Mahoney, will continue working directly on growth within multiple lines of business.
David earned BA and MA degrees in Social Work from Florida International University, twice graduating Summa Cum Laude. He has over 30 years of experience in senior clinical and operations capacities within the field of Mental Health and Wellness. In recognition of his leadership implementing Mental Health and Wellness initiatives in Workers’ Compensation, David was a recipient of the 2020 Comp Laude® Service Provider Vendor award. David volunteers for various social service agencies including Chapman Partnership and Trauma Resolution Services in Miami, Florida and for the New York City Fire Department training trauma counselors on Solution-Focused Brief Therapy. He has served as an adjunct instructor at the University of Miami’s Center for Addiction Studies and Education and currently teaches addiction treatment courses at Florida International University’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access the highest quality care and support services since introducing its foundation in behavioral health into the workers’ compensation marketplace. Today, Carisk continues to transform the works’ compensation and group health markets by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. Carisk’s employees are change makers committed to improving the lives of our patients through our relentless compassion, superior service, and commitment to innovation. Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.
Contact
Carisk PartnersContact
Paige Grogan
732-804-0388
cariskpartners.com
Paige Grogan
732-804-0388
cariskpartners.com
Categories