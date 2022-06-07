Legacy Media Agency Announces Partnership with the Hoboken Business Alliance
Hoboken, NJ, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GLM Custom is excited to announce that the Hoboken Business Alliance has awarded the legacy media agency a contract to serve as their marketing arm and social media manager. In this capacity, GLM Custom will create and curate content for a variety of social media sites to provide maximum exposure for a wide range of Hoboken-based businesses.
GLM Custom will work on behalf of the HBA to attract residents and visitors to shop, dine, play, visit and live in Hoboken through consistent social media exposure highlighting businesses, events and places in the community.
According to GLM president, Gerald Massa, "We are excited to partner with the HBA to assist in their efforts to connect the people and businesses for those living, working and playing in Hoboken. GLM Custom is a creative marketing agency offering imaginative solutions, from concept to design to execution. We specialize in custom publishing innovations, digital marketing and social media management, with a focus on expanding brand awareness and increasing revenue. We tell our clients that effective communication is the key to retaining members, growing readership and recruiting followers."
Since 1980, GLM has served the world's top brands, delivering best-in-class solutions, custom capabilities and cutting-edge services and workflows. Today, GLM continues to focus on creating relevant, efficient and value-focused ideas for our partners and clients. Throughout the years, GLM has evolved, expanded, and enhanced countless brands spanning every niche and platform, providing unrivaled support and truly custom solutions.
Visit GLM Custom at www.glmcustom.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact:
JoAnn Sardo
VP, Custom Publishing
212-929-9569
jsardo@glmcustom.com
