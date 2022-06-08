The SCSI Trade Association Presents “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto” at SDC EMEA Conference
San Francisco, CA, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The SCSI Trade Association (STA) is pleased to announce its participation in the virtual one-day Storage Developer Conference EMEA (SDC EMEA), presenting a forty-minute presentation on “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto.”
DETAILS: Cameron T. Brett, president, STA and senior director, Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing KIOXIA America Inc. alongside Jonmichael Hands, vice president Storage Business Development at Chia Networks will speak on “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto.” Both speakers will be available via live chat to answer questions with conference attendees during their session.
Event Date/Time: Wednesday, June 14, 2022 at 17:30 CEST (8:30AM PST)
Attendee Registration: https://bit.ly/SDCEMEAReg22
Press Registratio: Industry Media are invited to attend the one-day conference with a complimentary pass. Please email alice@spydercast.ai to receive your complimentary pass.
Conference Info and Agenda: https://bit.ly/SDCEMEA2022
About STA
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has a ten-member Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org, send an email to info@scsita.org or call the STA office at (415) 561-6273.
Association Contact:
David So
SCSI Trade Association
dso@scsita.org +
Media Contact:
Alice Tate
Spydercast on behalf of STA
1.781.492.1386
alice@spydercast.ai
