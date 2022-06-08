Announcing a New Affordable Local College Alternative for Hawaii Vocational Students
Billing itself as an affordable alternative to Hawaii's expensive private colleges, the Career College of the Pacific offers certification programs in medical assisting, billing, coding, phlebotomy, and EKG starting in July 2022 for thousands less than the nearest private competition.
Honolulu, HI, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Students' financial aid debt and the cost of college were foremost on the minds of those who began to think about how to make a Hawaii vocational college more affordable while still offering premium support and structure that vocational students need to be successful.
James Hawkins, CEO of the company, notes that "vocational students in Hawaii need affordable alternatives to expensive local private colleges. Too many students are paying tens of thousands of dollars for certification programs that are available through CCOP for much less. Additionally, we built a college that also focuses on the success of our staff as well as our students."
At Career College of the Pacific, programs are designed to help students succeed both in the classroom and in a real-world work environment. Their programs begin with a study of time management, emotional intelligence, and interactive online demonstrations with patients and staff members. The programs are geared toward passing the National Healthcareer Association® certification exams and achieving success in their new careers. In addition, students receive post-graduation free lifetime job placement assistance.
The focus is not just on the students, but the staff and faculty as well. The culture at Career College of the Pacific supports staff members by continually building a positive, fun, exciting, educational experience. They bill themselves as a family of engaging, motivated, caring, intelligent people who work hard and play harder. They embrace the culture of `ohana in everything they do to provide staff, students, and the community with the best they have to offer.
Classes start every five weeks, with their first cohort starting in July of 2022.
Contact
Career College of the PacificContact
James Hawkins
808-930-9865
https://ccoph.com
