Alpha Serve Became OWASP Corporate Member
In June 2022 Alpha Serve obtained a Silver corporate membership in OWASP. It is one more step to highlight the company's focus on the security of their applications and on the implementation of global best practices for secure software development.
Mykolayiv, Ukraine, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) is a nonprofit foundation aimed at improving software security. It is an open community dedicated to enabling organizations to conceive, develop, acquire, operate, and maintain applications that individuals and organizations can trust. For almost 20 years, corporations, foundations, developers, and volunteers have supported the OWASP Foundation and its activity.
“One of Alpha Serve’s priorities has always been to create reliable and secure solutions. Working closely with Enterprise users we notice the growing demand for the solutions that are not only useful in terms of features, but also can be trusted in the aspect of performance, reliability and data protection. That is why we pay special attention to these aspects,” says Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve.
OWASP Membership will provide Alpha Serve the access to the community of secure development associates for experience exchange and deeper knowledge on the newest technologies and practices that the company will implement in their processes and operations.
As one of the OWASP members, Alpha Serve stands in line with the world leaders and well-known companies such as Atlassian, Salesforce, Intersec, KPMG, Adobe, Fortify, Qualis, Grammarly and many others.
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software development company that develops Enterprise-grade apps for professional B2B software.Their product portfolio counts 30+ applications on the Atlassian, ServiceNow and Shopify marketplaces, with a focus on the BI connectors, secure authentication, and integrations. The company's first priority is application reliability and security, that’s why their products are trusted by companies and institutions from all over the globe. By now, Alpha Serve has been named an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner, ServiceNow Technology Partner as well as a trusted Shopify App Store Partner.
“One of Alpha Serve’s priorities has always been to create reliable and secure solutions. Working closely with Enterprise users we notice the growing demand for the solutions that are not only useful in terms of features, but also can be trusted in the aspect of performance, reliability and data protection. That is why we pay special attention to these aspects,” says Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve.
OWASP Membership will provide Alpha Serve the access to the community of secure development associates for experience exchange and deeper knowledge on the newest technologies and practices that the company will implement in their processes and operations.
As one of the OWASP members, Alpha Serve stands in line with the world leaders and well-known companies such as Atlassian, Salesforce, Intersec, KPMG, Adobe, Fortify, Qualis, Grammarly and many others.
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software development company that develops Enterprise-grade apps for professional B2B software.Their product portfolio counts 30+ applications on the Atlassian, ServiceNow and Shopify marketplaces, with a focus on the BI connectors, secure authentication, and integrations. The company's first priority is application reliability and security, that’s why their products are trusted by companies and institutions from all over the globe. By now, Alpha Serve has been named an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner, ServiceNow Technology Partner as well as a trusted Shopify App Store Partner.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Categories