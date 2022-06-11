"Tour De Natick - Ride for Natick Scholars" Returns to Natick Common on Fathers Day
Tour de Natick family bike ride is back this Father's day.
Natick, MA, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After a two-year “virtual hiatus,” this Father's Day hundreds of Natick families pedal off from the Natick Common at 11:00 am on a six-mile-long ride around some of Natick’s most charming neighborhoods. Around noon they’ll finish up back at the common and enjoy a free family-style cookout with all the fixings.
Now in its 19th year, the Tour has raised over $200,000 to fund college scholarships for graduating Natick High seniors and has provided additional support to the schools of Natick. “It’s a great way to support Natick students while making Father's Day a memorable one for families, particularly junior riders,” says Natick Rotary President Mark Canegallo. “For a child of any age, completing a six mile course is a big achievement, especially when Mom, Dad and siblings are along for the ride.”
Laid out on virtually flat streets with clear course markings and Natick Police Department officers supervising traffic, the Tour de Natick is a wonderful way for the whole family to enjoy a fun Father's Day together. Baby seats are encouraged so everyone can get in on the fun.
As always, Landry’s Bicycles will have a pre-ride tune-up clinic on the Common along with an awesome Rotary bike raffle (girls or boys depending on the winner). Post-ride fun includes a folk-rock concert featuring the gifted musical group XCRFT EDFTY whose tuneful melodies and special arrangements make the Tour family cookout an especially enjoyable event.
Registration for the Tour de Natick is open, come join the fun.
Dawn Carberry
413-441-6274
natickrotary.org/
