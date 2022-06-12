Mastery Coding Officially Launches Mastery Esports League

An Inter-School Esports League for Middle and High School. The MEL will allow Pathway Esports students to put team practice to the test in regular inter-school competitions. Ignite interest and engagement in computer science through one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. With the Pathway Esports™ toolkit, students and schools will have everything they need to start and run their very own esports team and compete in local and national tournaments.