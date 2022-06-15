Bring Customers in with OOt Social
OOt Social Announces Beta Launch of New Social Networking Platform.
Toronto, Canada, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, OOt Social US Inc. announced its beta launch of their new social networking app OOt for August 1, 2022. This all-in-one platform encourages users to get “OOt” and experience their city by seeking out the latest deals and events and interacting with online communities in person. The live interactive map shows users the latest deals and community hotspots in real time, allowing businesses to show up exactly where their customers are looking.
OOt’s goal is to help put online communities on the map through amazing experiences and worthwhile rewards. They provide business users a new way of interacting with their consumer base that could lead to increased revenues by attracting foot traffic. Informative and easy-to-use analytics give businesses new insights into the communities that frequent them.
This creative way to reward loyal customers and entice new ones is the perfect way to expand your business’ reach. Whether it’s deals on drinks, food, or anything else your customers love, OOt allows businesses to tap into a high-energy market that’s ready to spend.
OOt is offering beta business users in Austin and Miami the opportunity to create and share their deals and incentives for free for the first 3 months, then $19 per month thereafter. Ultimately, OOt is a new way for businesses of all sizes to better understand and interact with their neighborhood communities, helping businesses revitalize their in-venue revenue and create repeat customers.
The beta phase will begin August 1.
Following the beta phase, OOt intends to launch their full app in October.
Watch demos and sign up to be a part of the beta at https://oot.live/business.
About OOt Social, an OOt Social US INC company
OOt Social is the first map platform to show live data based on community preferences, empowering users through community engagement, while supporting the growth of local businesses.
For further information, contact: thyagi@oot.live Phone: 1-416-919-3497
Thyagi DeLanerolle
416-919-3497
https://oot.live
