James Sloan Takes Firm Stand on Issues Important to Tennessee House of Representatives District 63

James Sloan, a conservative Republican candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, announces his key platform issues as they align with the voters and approximately 100,000 citizens of eastern Williamson County, Tennessee, who reside in House District 63 stating that, "My stance on issues will always align with the majority of my constituents as I work to get issues and problems addressed while maintaining a balanced state budget and protection of our individual civil rights."