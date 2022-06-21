TOP-OFF Celebration at the New Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport Hotel
Officials gathered June 16, to celebrate the TOP-OFF of a 143-room Hyatt Place hotel scheduled to open in 2023.
The hotel is a key component of the Melbourne Orlando International Airport’s (MLB) historic growth and is being developed by ADËLON Capital, headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and constructed by Certified General Contractors of Melbourne, Florida.
Co-owners ADËLON Capital and Twenty8 group are continuing to invest in the area with what will be a sophisticated five-story, four- star hotel featuring inspired guestrooms and premium suites with energizing design and insightful in-room technology. Amenities include a roof top bar, coffee bar, outdoor swimming pool and multiple outdoor terraces. AD1 Management will operate and manage the new hotel, adding to its portfolio of 30 hotels located predominantly in Florida. “This new and unique project is the direct result of our creative and persistent entrepreneurial spirit,” said Daniel Berman, president of AD1 Management. “Without any doubt it is another amazing addition to our growing portfolio of outstanding hotels.”
ADËLON Capital Founder and Co-Chairman Jonathan Cohen, who manages the pre-development team based in the Mexico branch office added, “The best part about bringing this project forward is the strong sense of community among project team leaders and the commitment of everyone involved to make the Melbourne Orlando International Airport travel experience an exceptional one for both visitors and locals alike. We are excited to be a part of this team and to play a role in helping the community grow in a positive direction while maintaining its unique Harbor City identity.”
The new hotel is located on airport property at Air Terminal Parkway and NASA Boulevard. With its proximity to the terminal, the hotel is strategically positioned to eventually add a covered walkway linking passengers between the hotel and terminal. Future hotel plans include offering customers an opportunity to park their general aviation or corporate aircraft near the hotel and enter directly into the hotel lobby.
“With the start of transatlantic air service and the increase in domestic air service, along with MLB’s ever growing world-class tenant base, this hotel development is a much needed on-airport amenity,” said Airport Executive Director Greg Donovan. “In fact, this is the most common request from the airport’s tenants, and we are pleased to have partnered with ADËLON Capital, Twenty8 group, AD1Global, and Certified General Contractors to deliver.”
The Hyatt brand offers a stress-free environment for leisure and business travelers to enjoy a productive and energized experience.
Staff will be versed in multiple languages including English and Spanish.
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1global.com
