Terry M. Anderson, P.H.D. Recognized as an Influential Business Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Pensacola, FL, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Terry M. Anderson of Pensacola, Florida has been recognized as an Influential Business Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting.
About Terry M. Anderson, PH.D.
Dr. Terry Anderson is the president of Gulf Coast Quality Management Systems, an international business consulting group providing cyber security, DoD contracts, ISO certifications, auditing, and business development services. Their client list includes companies such as On-Point Defense Technologies, On-Point Engineering Services, Heptagon Information Technology, LLC, Titus Innovations, Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc and many others. Gulf Coast Quality Management Systems brings new ideas and methods of compliance to their clients‘workplaces, allowing staff to focus on the issues at hand.
Dr. Anderson specializes in leadership, branding, marketing, public speaking, guest speaking, motivational speaking, and international business consulting. “Maybe you don’t have the time to perform a business function and the workload does not warrant hiring a new employee,” said Dr. Anderson. “That is where Gulf Coast Quality Management can assist. We can affordably increase the performance of your business, scale your operation larger and help it to become more profitable.”
Born June 1, 1951, in Indiana, Dr. Anderson obtained her M.B.A, and then completed a Ph.D. in International Business from the University of Munich. She served as an international consultant, president & CEO of PHD International Business, and was the founder and president of Sports Venue Marketing.
A retired LPGA touring professional, Dr. Anderson was inducted into American Sports Legends in 2001. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, craft beer, and painting.
For further information, contact www.gulfcoastqms.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
