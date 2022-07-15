Dr. Trish Ashe Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Lady Lake, FL, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Trish Ashe of Lady Lake, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of life coaching.
About Dr. Trish Ashe
Dr. Trish Ashe is a life coach with Renew Revitalize Life Coaching, providing life coaching services that target mental health issues such as loss of a loved one, divorce, economic hardship, stress, illness, and social anxiety. S he also helps clients with communication skills, confidence & personal power, inner peace, achieving balance, organization & productivity and financial planning.
Dr. Ashe’s entire professional life has been centered around helping others move toward their vital self. Her passion is to help clients analyze their goals, needs and aspirations and then move forward to acquire a good and comfortable outcome.
“As a personal coach I work with a wide range of clients and offer a highly personalized approach tailored to each individual. In a supportive atmosphere, I help clients attain the professional and personal growth they're striving for,” said Dr. Ashe. She offers both in-person and over-the-phone sessions. Dr. Ashe performs an initial assessment to clearly define a client’s short and long term goals, and then uses those goals as a foundation to create a strategy for attaining desired objectives.
With a B.A. in Psychology, a M.A. in Psychology and a Ph.D. in Psychology, Dr. Ashe also completed the Coach Training Alliance, has her Certified Financial Planning certificate and is a member of Mensa.
In her spare time you can find Dr. Ashe watching documentaries, eating out, and enjoying family activities.
For further information, please contact www.drpatricialifecoach.com/index.html.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
