Rhody Rug Stands with Ukraine; Creates Limited Edition Braided Rug to Support the Efforts in Ukraine
Lincoln, RI, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rhody Rug, manufacturer of fine braided rugs since 1987 in Lincoln, RI, creates 2 limited edition rugs to support the efforts in Ukraine. For over 35 years, Rhody Rug has been manufacturing braided-texture area rugs and accessories with the highest quality standards in the industry. Rhody Rug products are 100% made in the USA crafted with pride in New England since 1987. Located in Lincoln, RI and led by President & CEO, Scott Weldon and Plant Manager, Tony Loura Rhody Rug carries a variety of styles, colors and sizes and continue to build on the line adding modern colors to a time old tradition.
“In a time like this we all need to do our part. I was moved to learn more about the meaning of the colors of the Ukraine flag of blue for peace and wide-open blue skies and yellow for prosperity of the yellow wheat fields and thought we could share this joy and support with a beautiful, braided rug in those colors, so we went to work and designed 2 different braided rugs to show our support,” says Mr. Weldon, President & CEO.
Weldon goes on to say, “Looking for a way to support I decided to team up with the Red Cross directly supporting the good people of Ukraine with donating net proceeds to the Red Cross for every Ukraine rug sold.” Rhody Rug only uses yarns that meet their highest quality standards. Rhody Rug’s fibers include wool, nylon, and polypropylene. Rhody Rug uses only 100% two-ply texturized polypropylene which is made exclusively for them. This very special and unique process enables the yarn and rugs to assume a wool like appearance and can be cleaned with a simple garden hose.
“It is all about making a difference in this world and we can only hope our little part will help those in need. Doing our part is a real effort from all our great employees and wonderful customers and I could not be prouder of everyone,” says Mr. Weldon.
