15 Top American Real Estate Agents Publish Already Best Selling Book About Buying a House in This Bizarre Market with REGS Publishing
Fifteen real estate agents from across the United States hit number one best seller on Amazon within hours of launching, "The Ultimate Guide To Buying Your House, Insider Secrets From The Nations Top Agents," on Wednesday.
Dallas, TX, June 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- REGS Publishing gathers the best real esate agents from across North America to get real world, on the ground insights in the hands of the consumer who intends to buy, sell, or invest in residential real estate. REGS book projects have all been best sellers on Amazon.
For the savvy home buyer who is ready, "This collection of wise and trustworthy instructions will help you maximize your buying dollar and minimize the headaches," says industry leader, Todd Tramonte. Written by a hand-selected group of masterful real estate agents, these authors pull back the curtain to give you a glimpse into the systems, marketing plans, and strategies they use to consistently purchase homes without the drama.
Contributing authors and real estate agents:
Mari Arstein from Fort Worth, TX
Dino DiNenna from Hilton Head, SC
Jon Byers from College Station, TX
Garrett and Donna Sandell from Marco Island, FL
Joelle Dowe from Austin, TX
Rawlins Goldston from Dallas, TX
David Goss from Richardson, TX
Brian Witt from Bozeman, MT
Leslie Stewart from Las Vegas, NV
Leah Littenberg from Fort Worth, TX
Brandon Wyatt from Dallas, TX
Matthew Patterson from Punta Gorda, FL
Andrew Smith from, Dallas, TX
Stephanie Jones from Petoskey, MI
Michael Oden from Marietta, GA
and Todd Tramonte from Dallas, TX
pull back the curtain to give fifteen separate strategies into buying a home. Each author offers a glimpse into the systems, marketing plans, and strategies they use to consistently help buyer purchase homes at favorable terms with a world class experience.
This #1 bestselling book is available on Amazon, and autographed copies may be obtained from each author.
Contact for interviews and copies at:
Mari Arstein - Mari@ToddTramonte.com
Dino DiNenna - DDiNenna@gmail.com
Rawlins Goldston - Rawlins@DallasContemporaryHomes.com
Leah Littenberg - Leah@ToddTramonte.com
Matthew Patterson - Matthew@PattersonGroupKW.com
Brandon Wyatt - Brandon@ToddTramonte.com
Andrew Smith - Andrew@ToddTramonte.com
Stephanie Jones - Stephanie@JonesNorth.com
Michael Oden - MO@DreamHomeToday.net
David Goss - David@ToddTramonte.com
Jon Byers - John@TowerPointTeam.com
Garrett and Donna Sandell - TeamSandellSWFL@gmail.com
Joelle Dowe - Joelle@LetsMoveAustin.com
Brian Witt - Brian@Bison-Realty.com
Leslie Stewart - Leslie@StewartLVRealestate.com
and Todd Tramonte - info@ToddTramonte.com
Contact
