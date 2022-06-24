New Band Well Album Set for 2022 Release
Royal 62 Records has announced the release of Band Well’s new music compilation "War Stories." "War Stories" is available online on July 1, 2022 to help honor the 4th of July. "War Stories" contains unique music influential to listeners from ages 20 - 60 and beyond, as the lyrics provide first-hand accounts from men and women who have served in war.
Lincoln, NE, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following the success of two singles, Band Well looks forward to releasing War Stories album in summer of 2022.
Royal 62 Records has announced the release of Band Well’s new music compilation “War Stories.” The importance of this album cannot be overstated for music collectors. "War Stories" contains unique music influential to listeners from ages 20 - 60 and beyond, as the lyrics provide first-hand accounts from men and women who have served in war. Melomaniacs will learn history lessons from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, Vietnam War, WWI, WWII, and the Somali Civil War in the 1990s. "War Stories" made a large impact in digital music sales through release of the single “Christmas Day 1944,” which debuted in December 2021 and scored several thousand streams on Spotify. A subsequent single “Mad Tuesday,” released in the spring of 2022, caught the attention of a wide age group across the globe.
Impressive musicians from the United States, Germany, and England skillfully dress the storyteller lyrics of "War Stories" with freshly made sounds influenced by country, pop, folk, and rock music. "War Stories" communicates very well at a visceral level with listeners, and prestigious vocalists, including Thomas Niedermayer and Billy Rae Barnett, are key contributors. Band Well, a renowned studio band, best known for the 2020 release of “Bill’s Saloon,” is led by Jay Banwell, a musician-songwriter who manages the talents of numerous studio musicians and owns production responsibilities to the effort.
"War Stories" is available online on July 1, 2022 to help honor the 4th of July. The album and singles will be available digitally on Band Well’s website at bandwellmusic.com; copies also soon available at DISTROKID, Amazon, iTunes, Spotify and additional vendors.
