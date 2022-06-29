John "Jack" Tulaney Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- John “Jack” Tulaney has been named an account administrator in the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. He is responsible for supporting the account management, new business, and policy servicing efforts of the company’s senior leadership team.
“John is a highly-intelligent and conscientious individual with a passion for this industry,” says Bill Webb, a vice president at RT ECP. “His education and experience will provide the perfect background for not only mastering the complexities of this niche field, but also furthering our ability to provide agents, brokers and their clients with competitive risk management solutions in today’s marketplace.”
Prior to joining RT ECP, Tulaney served as an assistant broker at Hull & Company in Horsham, Pa. in addition to working with the Visiting Angels, an in-home, elder care organization located in Scranton, Pa.
A resident of Dunmore, Pa., Tulaney holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with a focus on Risk Management and Insurance from the Fox School of Business at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.
Based in RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ offices, Tulaney can be reached by either calling 609-528-3918 or emailing john.tulaney@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
