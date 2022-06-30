James Sloan Supports Funding and Infrastructure Expansion for Public Safety Agencies as a Candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63

James Sloan, a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, fully supports funding and will always be an advocate for public safety agencies to include police, fire, EMS, first responders, emergency communications centers, training facilities, and other public safety agencies, so that they are available to the citizens of Tennessee on a continuous daily basis 24/7, as well as, during crisis and disasters.