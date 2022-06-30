James Sloan Supports Funding and Infrastructure Expansion for Public Safety Agencies as a Candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63
James Sloan, a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, fully supports funding and will always be an advocate for public safety agencies to include police, fire, EMS, first responders, emergency communications centers, training facilities, and other public safety agencies, so that they are available to the citizens of Tennessee on a continuous daily basis 24/7, as well as, during crisis and disasters.
Franklin, TN, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Sloan, a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, has reiterated his full support for continued and expanded funding and will always be an advocate for public safety agencies to include police, fire, EMS, first responders, emergency communications centers, training facilities, and other public safety agencies, so that they are available to the citizens of Tennessee on a continuous daily basis 24/7, as well as, during crisis and disasters. This is a very important issue to Sloan and is a key measure on his Tennessee House of Representative campaign platform. This campaign pledge falls in line with the wishes of the citizens in the Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 (eastern Williamson County area) in the wake of increased population expansion and housing development as both continue to grow at rates well above the national average.
“I am concerned, as are the citizens of House District 63, that as more people move into the area that our public safety agencies have all the apparatus, equipment, communication systems, staff, and number of stations to keep needed resources at the level necessary to respond and take action at a level above the national accepted guidelines to ensure the public’s safety," said James Sloan. “While we expect our planning commissions and boards to take these issues into consideration when approving expansion of housing, new subdivisions, and extensive developments, we also know they don’t control the budgets of our cities, county, and state,” Sloan continued. “I come from a long family of fire chiefs, EMS directors, RNs, paramedics and EMTs and healthcare team members to include myself and fully understand the needs for these services to be in place preferably before the expansion occurs,” Sloan emphasized.
“My grandfather was a firefighter on the USS Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier in WWII and later after his discharge became a fire fighter, then fire chief for a small volunteer municipal city in Florida where he started his first businesses. My mother was an EMT as was all my uncles and grandparents. My brother is a board certified mental health RN and licensed paramedic. One of my uncles was also a Lieutenant over the patrol division for a Sheriff’s Department in the panhandle of Florida. And, my father was not only a paramedic/firefighter, then fire chief, but went on to head one of the largest industrial fire training academies in the United States for the oil and chemical industries, as well as, for county and municipal fire departments. He later started his own critical care EMS agency which he sold successfully and later headed some of the largest EMS systems in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, and Indiana,” Sloan said proudly. “I am also proud to be employed currently as a certified non-invasive electrocardiology technologist for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and have had the opportunity in my career to interpret and analyze thousands of patient’s electrocardiograms for electrocardiologists, cardiologists, and other physicians around the country in hopes of catching issues early before they become life threatening problems,” he proudly contended.
Sloan’s campaign team acknowledged that many times these public safety heroes are invisible or are under appreciated until such times that they are needed from the 911 operators and dispatchers who take the initial emergency request down to the last person who leaves the scene and ensures that the scene is clear which ever agency or person that is or how long it takes to ensure all safety and threat issues have been handled. “Our District 63 citizens fully understand the need for these agencies and heroes and want to be sure that they are in place, available to respond, and have the necessary resources to handle the job," Sloan’s campaign staff emphasized. "Mr. Sloan has heard this while on the campaign trail from many of the citizens in Tennessee House District 63 and by virtue of his family’s involvement in these public safety services, is committed to ensuring them in his capacity as a representative of the Tennessee House of Representatives and for his district; House District 63,” they continued.
“My support for these public safety agencies, programs, and staff members will also fit and support my additional concerns for infrastructure planning and rebuilding in Tennessee and for the citizens concerns for school safety as it relates to our children and teachers whether from natural or man-made threats,” candidate James Sloan stated.
Tennessee is considered to be in the middle of Dixie Alley for tornado activity in the Spring to early Summer and in Fall during the months of November into early December. In 2021, Tennessee was #6 for the most deaths at 66 that year with 67 confirmed tornadoes and 46 of those occurring in middle Tennessee as confirmed by the National Weather Service. In addition, we have many other natural and manmade threats which can and have occurred over the years. Our public safety agencies and first responders are our backbone for reducing loss of life and property when these crisis and disasters occur. Public safety agencies ongoing preparedness for crisis, disasters, and just daily emergency responses must always be supported and funded for those resources to be available when a call for help is made by any citizen.
For more information on candidate James Sloan, you can contact:
The Campaign for Sloan for Tennessee
James Sloan
Cell phone: (615) 788-6592
Email: James@sloanfortn.com or
sloanfortn@yahoo.com
Website: www.sloanfortn.com
