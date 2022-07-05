World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Launches International Culinary Travel Series
Los Angeles, CA, July 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (WWMPC) (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) is proud to announce the acquisition and future launch of the international television series, All the Best with Zita Keeley (www.allthebestwithzita.com). WWMPC is pleased to introduce the 35-episode television special to a wide variety of markets and territories throughout the world starting in the fall.
Host, Zita Keeley travels throughout the world aboard luxury cruise ships in search of authentic local dishes, all while meeting and learning from chefs and residents in each distinctive location. Zita, a cook, author, world traveler, and specialist in fine wines discovers new cuisines in cities all throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States. In various episodes of the four-season series, she often meets with local guides to find remarkable places to dine and to get a glimpse of each city’s history.
“For me, travel is about opening eyes and minds and expanding horizons, when traveling, anything and everything is an experience to be savored,” said Zita.
The idea for the series came from Zita’s personal love of traveling and, in particular, aboard luxury cruise ships that offer gourmet cuisine, fine wines, and lavish amenities as well as the opportunity to explore the places surrounding the various ports shown in the series.
Zita visits a variety of incredible destinations including Turkey, Italy, Greece, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Russia, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Croatia, Montenegro, Canada and the United States.
“We’re thrilled to be working with WWMPC in this adventure bringing the television series to the widest possible audience,” stated Executive Producer, Patrick Keeley.
The series, which has a format similar to the highly successful shows presented by the late American chef, Anthony Bourdain, and currently the award-winning actor Stanley Tucci, is planned to be presented on cruise lines, airlines, rail, and other forms of leisure and travel venues and applicable streaming services.
“The company is proud and excited to develop a relationship with ZPK Productions in bringing the television series, All the Best with Zita Keeley, to an international market as the world slowly emerges from various types of pandemic lockdowns” stated WWMPC President/CEO Paul. D. Hancock.
“We need to start thinking about the world in more normal terms including traveling to exciting destinations,” Hancock further stated.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production, and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials, and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed, and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy awards, Emmy awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Beltran
(714) 960-7624
