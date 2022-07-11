SCORE Manasota to Host Grow with Google Bootcamp Series
Must Attend for Business Owners Considering Promoting Their Products on Google.
Sarasota, FL, July 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SCORE Manasota will give entrepreneurs and small business owners the opportunity to learn from experts and get answers to their Google questions with its free Grow with Google Bootcamp series of livestreams offered monthly from August to December 2022. The featured speaker, Pamela Starr, will cover a range of topics, including understanding Google analytics, getting discovered on Google searches and maps, and creating effective ads.
Ms. Starr is a Grow with Google professional trainer who has trained, coached, and delivered keynote presentations to more than half a million professionals at thousands of events. Questions will be answered live during each session.
“Optimizing online presence is a critical problem that many new and growing small business owners face,” says Nabil Freij, SCORE Manasota chapter co-chair. “We put together the Grow with Google Bootcamp series of livestreams in time for them to enhance their Google experience during the upcoming holiday shopping season,” Freij added.
The Grow with Google Bootcamp series is the latest in a series of such virtual events organized by SCORE Manasota to assist small business owners. Previous events addressed subjects relating to sales, marketing, franchising, financing, business planning and starting a business in Florida.
To register for any of these events, go to https://manasota.score.org/ and click on “Take a Workshop,” then sign up for the events.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit SCORE Manasota at manasota.score.org.
Nabil Freij
Grow with Google Bootcamp Program
Get the dates, description and registration links for the five free Grow With Google Bootcamp events presented by Pamela Starr.
