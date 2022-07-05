FuseBox One Becomes a Woman-Owned Business, Creates Industry Shake-Up
Former COO Marcia Scott has officially taken the helm as the owner of FuseBox One, positioning the company as one of the very few woman-owned businesses within the commercial print, direct mail, warehousing, and digital asset management space.
Des Moines, IA, July 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FuseBox One has officially become a Woman-Owned Business in an industry with very few examples of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Former Chief Operating Officer Marcia Scott is now FuseBox One’s majority owner and brings unique experience and perspective to the role. Her leadership will be invaluable as the company continues to pursue its focus on not just outstanding quality in its products and services, but diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout its structure.
“I’m proud to step into this role,” Scott explained. “As majority owner of FuseBox One, I will continue to push boundaries and help us reimagine what a diverse, inclusive, equitable workplace looks like. As a company, we have long been committed to this course, and this moment represents a milestone achievement along that path.”
FuseBox One is one of very few companies within the commercial print, direct mail, warehousing, and digital asset management space, and the ownership shift further cements the company’s leadership in that industry. This allows voices and experiences that would otherwise go unheard to shape product offerings and services, including the company’s industry-best marketing management platform, which allows organizations to bridge marketing with their sales channels and improve control over their brand while reducing marketing technology costs, increasing sales, maximizing business intelligence, and reducing the number of software vendors.
“As much as this is a bright new day for FuseBox One, it’s also just another step on a path we committed to following long ago,” Scott stated. “We will continue to innovate and move forward, delivering products and services that empower our customers, while lifting up our people.”
For more information about FuseBox One, the company’s commitment to DEI, or its industry-leading products and services, visit https://www.fuseboxone.com.
About FuseBox One:
FuseBox One is a premier marketing operations and sales enablement company. The company’s software, service, and distribution build a stronger marketing and sales relationship. With a strong vision for how a marketing department can grow and position itself for the future, clients receive marketing operations support that will drive sales enablement. FuseBox One delivers turnkey operational solutions for brand and legal compliant companies looking to boost sales, streamline processes, speed up time to market, measure campaign effectiveness, and reduce costs of operation. Company services are broken down into four segments: Marketing Management Platforms, Commercial Printing & Direct Mail, Apparel & Promotional Products, and Warehousing & Fulfillment.
