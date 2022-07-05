NBA Player Enes Kanter Freedom to Speak for the Rohingya People at Chicago Non-Profit
NBA player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom will address the genocide of the Rohingya people. The event has been collaboratively organized by the Rohingya community and is being held at FORA (Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America) in Chicago. “The Rohingya people have been persecuted for far too long. It is time that the people around the world stand up and call this what it is, a genocide. And I will be their voice,” Freedom said.
When: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 2:00 PM
Where: FORA - Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America
6433 North California Avenue
Chicago, IL 60645
Details:
NBA player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom will address the genocide of the Rohingya people. The event has been collaboratively organized by the Rohingya community and is being held at FORA, a non-profit dedicated to educating Rohingya youth. The speech will be dedicated specifically to highlighting the plight of the Rohingya and their great resilience. The United States is home to a large Rohingya community, whose unprecedented struggle should be recognized. In March 2022, the U.S. State Department declared the persecution of the Rohingya by the Myanmar military junta to be a genocide. Through this event, they hope to help turn this brave recognition to action and inspire advocates to find their voices. The event is open to members of the press who wear masks.
About Enes Kanter Freedom
Enes Kanter Freedom is an eleven-year NBA veteran who has become a vocal human rights activist for people of all religions, worldwide, facing persecution. In April 2022, Enes received the prestigious Geneva Summit’s 2022 Courage Award for his “heroic efforts to sound the alarm on China’s brutal human rights abuses.” More than perhaps anyone else in the United States, Enes Kanter Freedom has brought needed attention to the atrocities of genocide. “The Rohingya people have been persecuted for far too long. It is time that the people around the world stand up and call this what it is, a genocide. And I will be their voice,” Freedom said in reference to the event.
About FORA (Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America)
A Chicago non-profit based in West Ridge, FORA provides tutoring and support to the Rohingya refugee community in Chicago. Its mission is to ensure that refugee youth are provided access to an education sufficient to prepare them to become economically self-sufficient and robustly engaged in American civic life. To learn more, go to refugeefora.org.
Media Contact
Sharifah Shakirah
(832) 929-5684
Sharifah1shakirah@gmail.com
rwdn2017@gmail.com
