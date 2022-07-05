NBA Player Enes Kanter Freedom to Speak for the Rohingya People at Chicago Non-Profit

NBA player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom will address the genocide of the Rohingya people. The event has been collaboratively organized by the Rohingya community and is being held at FORA (Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America) in Chicago. “The Rohingya people have been persecuted for far too long. It is time that the people around the world stand up and call this what it is, a genocide. And I will be their voice,” Freedom said.